Android Oreo is all we've been hearing about for the past week or so, but it's important to remember that virtually every phone is still on Nougat. That includes the Moto Z and its Verizon sibling, the Moto Z Droid. Both phones have just had their 7.1.1 Nougat kernel source codes released by Motorola on GitHub.

In case you didn't know why source code releases are important, the code makes custom ROM creation much easier. In other words, expect 7.1.1 Nougat ROM development to really speed up now that the code is out. The 7.0 code for the same devices (both codenamed "griffin") was released eight months ago, but we've now moved onto better things.

Hit the source link below to see the source code in all its glory on GitHub.