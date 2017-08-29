Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Gemini

Android Police coverage: Take an exploratory journey through the heavens with Gemini - A Journey of Two Stars

While you may not at first understand what exactly is going on in Gemini - A Journey of Two Stars, it is an enjoyable experience all the same. Your main task is to explore the mythical spaces contained within this game in order to discover the meaning of your journey. The gameplay is simple to understand, and the art direction is quite beautiful. As a complete package Gemini - A Journey of Two Stars is art in game form.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Gemini - A Journey of Two Stars is an interactive poem and video game about two stars flying into the heavens together. You’re a star. Encountering another of your kind, you move in tandem to explore mythical spaces. Together you will twirl and surf in fluid motions, share moments of joy, overcome obstacles, and discover the meaning of your journey.

Life on Mars Remake

Life on Mars Remake is clearly a remake of the 8-bit MSX2 game of the same name. This time around the graphics are represented in 16-bits, which significantly improves the look of the game when compared to the original. The gameplay is similar in style to a Metroidvania title with a few RPG elements thrown in to keep things fresh. You will be tasked with exploring, investigating, and finding improvements for your suit and weapons while fighting off hordes of mutants. An exhilarating proposition if there ever was one.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

This is a port of a PC game. It has no micro-payments. This game requires a quad-core device. It is highly recommended to have a dedicated graphics chip in order to avoid frame skipping. Remake of the 8 bits MSX2 game of the same name, with a 16 bits look. Explore, investigate, find improvements for your suit, find weapons, upgrade your weapons in workshops, fight incredible mutants...

Discover what happened in the first martian colony.

Puzzle Pests

If you enjoy blowing bugs into smithereens and puzzle games, you may want to check out Puzzle Pests. It is your job to clear the game board of bugs, and you will do this through destruction, underhandedness, and color matching. There are 100 levels included in the game along with two more modes of play where you can play against the clock or in a round robin mode where time is on your side.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Puzzle Pests is a fiendishly addictive bug-based puzzle game. The aim of Puzzle Pests is simple - clear all the fleas off the game board by blowing them up, sending them through trap doors or matching four fleas of the same color in a straight line or a square formation. Puzzle Pests is packed with puzzles and challenges to keep you coming back for more. Have you got what it takes to beat the pesky fleas?

Andy's Dinosaur Adventures: The Great Fossil Hunt

Andy's Dinosaur Adventures: The Great Fossil Hunt is a premium children's game from BBC Worldwide. You can expect 5 different palaeontological activities such as fossil tracking, digging, and cleaning. Plus there is a ton of video content pulled directly from the TV show. Whether your child enjoys dinosaurs or just likes to watch the show, there should be something here for them to dig in to.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Join every pre-schooler's favourite time-travelling explorer down at the National Museum. The Great Fossil Hunt is the first official app from Andy's Dinosaur Adventures. This app features five fun palaeontological activities plus some spectacular video footage from the show. Safe, ad-free fun for your little ones.

Far Frontier - match 3 and Strategy

Far Frontier - match 3 and Strategy combines match-3 mechanics with strategy gameplay. While many may consider the gameplay complex, the fact that you can really dive into this title should appeal to those looking for challenge and depth. So don't let the match-3 gameplay fool you as there is actually quite a lot of strategy to be found within this title.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The far frontier is the combination of two popular game genres three in a row(match 3) and strategy. Here you have to fight with AI using one field three in a row for two. Adhere to tactical and strategic decisions to achieve victory.

Shimmer and Shine: Magical Genie Games for Kids

Nickelodeon is often hit or miss with their games. While many are quality titles, it's hard to shrug off the amount of shovelware they publish to the Play Store. Luckily Shimmer and Shine: Magical Genie Games for Kids is a premium release that actually has quality gameplay. You can expect shape identification, color recognition, care taking, and counting concepts mixed into the fun character decoration gameplay.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Get ready to explore the magical world of Zahramay Falls with Nick Jr.’s Shimmer and Shine in this magical genie game collection for kids! Play games and earn rewards to decorate your very own genie palace!

Actual Sunlight

WZO Games Inc. is a publisher that just popped up on my radar last week with their release of Little Red Lie. This week they have released Actual Sunlight, a game that offers a mixture of sharp observation and pitch black humor. The majority of the content is text-based, but that does not make the title any less enjoyable. So if you are expecting a bunch of action, you may want to skip this, but if you enjoy a great story that pulls on your emotional strings, I would suggest you check out Actual Sunlight today.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Notorious: Widely considered to be one of the bleakest and best-written experiences in indie gaming, Actual Sunlight challenges you to confront the life of Evan Winter: An overweight, lonely and severely depressed young professional. Prepare yourself: Actual Sunlight is a uniquely unforgettable adventure that will etch itself into you as one of the most difficult, haunting and beautiful experiences you have ever had as a gamer.

Jenga AR

Jenga AR is a new release that delivers exactly what you would expect. It's simply a game of Jenga that you play in augmented reality. The cool thing about it though, is the way you play. You actually use your phone to pick up new blocks off the ground. This makes for a very immersive experience as you feel like you are playing a physical game of Jenga.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

PLAY JENGA, NOW IN AUGMENTED REALITY. Create a Jenga Tower in the room with the magic of Augmented Reality. Choose between small blocks on your table, or big blocks on the floor.

Cytoid

Cytoid is a community driven rhythm game modeled after Rayark International Limited's Cytus. All of its levels are user created, and the whole game is open-source. So if you enjoyed Cytus and are looking for a new challenge, Cytoid should be a good choice. Plus the whole thing is free, which is only more incentive to give this fan made recreation a shot.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cytoid is a rhythm game where you can create, share and play your own levels.

Sonny

Krin Juangbhanich and Armor Games have released Sonny, a combat-focused RPG. The main gameplay takes place on the battle field where fights are hashed out through classic turn-based action. As you defeat enemies, you level up, which allows you to unlock new skills. These skills will, of course, be used to battle more enemies. While the mechanics are exactly what you would expect, the gameplay offers a good bit of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Rising from the dead with his mind intact but memories missing, Sonny embarks on a massive adventure to uncover the truth and save the world in this challenging turn-based post-apocalyptic RPG. Sonny is a combat-focused RPG crafted for planning and strategy.

Hot Guns - International Missions

Hot Guns - International Missions is a fun little side scrolling shooter. Much like Contra or Metal Slug, Hot Guns - International Missions has you platforming your way through numerous stages while shooting every enemy that crosses your path. If you enjoy classic platforming shooters then Hot Guns - International Missions is definitely a game worth taking a look at.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

When serious problems arise a quick and simple solution's their only choice - so they call for you. Your conventional methods of operation are "shoot first then shoot again.", its never failed yet . You'll get coordinates, a pager, powerful guns and access to unlimited ca$h. You work on the basis of what you find is yours so fill your boots. The game supports Bluetooth controllers.

Online - Minesweeper(Puzzle Multiplayer Game)

While I am sure everyone is familiar with the classic puzzle game Minesweeper, Online - Minesweeper is totally a different beast that plays like a combination of Minesweeper and Sudoku. But what really sets it apart is the fact that it's a multiplayer focused title. Now you can show off your minesweeping skills by trouncing people from all around the world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (none currently listed)

A minesweeper and sudoku hybrid with multiplayer gameplay. Join players all over the world to sweep mines. Covered with more than 10 million mines, our extra-large minefield provides you with huge fun. Find the bombs as fast as you can. Make the board be your territory and become the minesweeper king. Meanwhile, you can choose different types of board skins as you like.

Pocket Snap

Pocket Snap is a new casual arcade game from Ketchapp. The gameplay is simple to understand as all you need to do is hold a finger on the screen until you feel your ball will fly the proper length and land in a target receptacle. As you advance each stage becomes more involved. Simply put, you will shoot numerous balls into a varying degree of differently sized containers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Pocket Snap is a fun and addicting arcade game. Tap, hold and snap the ball into the box. Collect stars and unlock cool new characters.

ERMO

ERMO is billed as a relaxing puzzle game, and I have to say I agree. It is comprised of logic puzzles where you must match colored cubes into particular columns. There are over 60 levels available with over 100 puzzles in total as well as 4 different modes of play. So whether you are a fan of logic puzzlers or you just want a game to relax with at the end of a hard day, ERMO is a fantastically fun choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP unlocks the entire game

ERMO is a relaxing puzzle game featured with a charming and peaceful graphics. Immerse yourself in the landscapes and colors of ERMO and let you be carried away. You will learn the rules in a few seconds, but ERMO will catch you for hours.

Pixel Punchers

I first saw Pixel Punchers a month or so back but it must have been pulled from the Play Store due to an issue where it wouldn't load. Well, it would appear that Pixel Punchers is finally back on the Play Store and available for all. As you can see from the screenshots, it is very similar to Nintendo's PunchOut!! series. Sadly the difficulty balance is way off, and there are still a few bugs where even if you choose not to watch an advertisement, you will be forced to watch one anyway.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Step in the ring and take your best shot. Earn Money and become Notorious as you travel the world and rise in the ranks. Do you have what it takes to become The Best Ever?

Career mode with over 20 challengers

Quick Fight with Easy, Medium, Hard, and G.O.A.T levels

20+ fighters to unlock

Miss Fisher and the Deathly Maze

Miss Fisher and the Deathly Maze is a visual novel adventure game where you become the Honourable Miss Phryne Fisher, the glamorous and stylish super-sleuth. Much like the Ace Attorney or Professor Layton games, you will be sleuthing your way through fantastical situations by way of puzzle solving. Just keep in mind that this is an episodic game where only the first level is free and you should be fine.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

From Tin Man Games, the award winning studio that has released over 30 digital gamebooks and interactive fiction apps on the App Store. These include the critically acclaimed Choices: And The Sun Went Out and Ryan North's To Be or Not To Be, one of TIME Magazine's Top 10 Games of 2015.

Fantasy Math Quiz RPG - Math Fantasia

Sure, combining RPG mechanics with math-based gameplay may sound like an odd mix, but it actually works quite well. That is why Fantasy Math Quiz RPG - Math Fantasia is such an interesting release. While it is perfect for children in the lower elementary school grades, it even offers gameplay that adults can appreciate.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.00 - $3.00

--

Fun math training with an authentic quiz RPG. This app covers all four basic math operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division). Whether you struggle with math, or excel at it, we recommend this fun app for anyone who loves that feeling of training their brain.

Charles2

Charles2 is a sequel to 111%'s original shooter game Charles. This new sequel is a lot more polished than the original with all new graphics and powerups. But the big selling point for me is the fact that all of the boss fights have you shooting emoji faces, right in the kisser.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Beyond 111% to 222%, we doubled up. 222% first project charles2.! Avoid quickly the enemies coming by moving the plane. If you simply avoid it, you idiot. Destroy, destroy, and destroy dots. You can meet many cute emoji bosses and items while playing. You will be a fantastic player if you break final boss at 255stage.

Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is another sequel, but this time from the publisher Recloak. It is a crafting game where you combine thousands of items in order to see what new and exciting creations you can make. There is even an encyclopedia you can pour through that will keep track of everything you have created.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

Little Alchemy, the crafting game enjoyed by millions of players, is back with more items, fresh, new art style and charming music. Mix items and create the world from scratch. Discover exciting items accompanied by funny descriptions and lose yourself exploring the huge, new library. What are you waiting for? A whole world is waiting to be discovered.

WhiteHole

WhiteHole is another 111% game, but this one is not a sequel. It is an all new property that focuses on two modes of play, a defensive mode and an offensive mode. It is your job to defend against attacks in the defensive mode, to then go on the attack yourself in the offensive mode. And while the graphics may look simple, the gameplay is pretty great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

111% New Control Game “White Hole”.! Defense game in mysterious and fantastic world. Avoid in defense mode, attack in attack mode. Items you get in defense mode will help you. Survive as long as you can in the circle world. Simple, but Addictive. “White Hole” by 111%.

PepeLine Adventures

If you have ever played one of those tile sliding games where you move the pieces around until it forms a complete picture, then you should have a good idea of what type of gameplay to expect out of PepeLine Adventures. And while the gameplay offers little that is new, it's the graphical polish of the presentation that really makes this release shine.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Let's begin a very exciting journey to help Pepe and Line meet again. Because of the wicked witch, they have been lost in a fairy world. PepeLine Adventures is the sequel to our hit game PepeLine and belongs to the genre of Pipeline Puzzle games. Yes, we know that there are tons of these games in the store, but PepeLine Adventures has 100% unique gameplay never seen before, plus beautiful 3D environment with 2 lovely characters (Pepe and Line).

Lotto Eurovolley Poland 2017 - The Best Volleyball

I have to admit that I know very little about volleyball. Apparently, it is a big sport in Europe. So much so that there is a new volleyball game on the Play Store. It is titled Lotto Eurovolley Poland 2017 - The Best Volleyball and it contains every single one of the 16 teams that take part in LEVP 2017 finals. While this means very little to me as I have no personal reference, supposedly it is a pretty large tournament.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Lotto Eurovolley Poland 2017 is the official licensed game of the 2017 Men's European Volleyball Championship. Select your team from one of the 16 that are taking part in final round of the 2017 Volleyball Championship. Play matches on official stadiums, gain experience, train your players and claim the Volleyball Champion title of LEVP 2017.

Flip Master

As if a volleyball game wasn't an odd enough release, this trampoline game shows up on the Play Store. It is called Flip Master, and it's a game entirely focused on performing tricks on a trampoline. Like most free-to-play titles it is your job to collect items such as new trampolines and characters. You can also upgrade and customize these characters. Nothing too noteworthy, but at the very least original in its theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

The ULTIMATE TRAMPOLINE GAME on Mobile. Master the trampoline with Frontflips, Backflips, Gainers, Layouts, Jumps and Bounces on your backyard, gym or circus trampolines and train to be the Master of Trampoline. With a custom physics engine and animated Ragdoll Physics, Flip Master is the most dynamic and entertaining Trampoline experience ever created. Defy the laws of physics and prove yourself worthy.

Pocket Frogs

Pocket Frogs is not a new game by any stretch, but it is a new listing on the Play Store all the same. It would seem that NimbleBit had used Mobage as their publisher back when it originally released, but Mobage took the game down in 2015. This left NimbleBit with the option to publish the game themselves, which is exactly what they have done.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Discover, collect, trade, and breed over 35,000 unique frogs, anytime, anywhere.

Trade frogs and habitat items with friends

Breed a diverse and unique collection of frogs

Play anytime, online or off

Beautiful graphics

Customize and decorate each of your frog habitats

View your friends' habitats and frogs

Different in-game items available every day

Explore the pond to find rewards and discover rare frogs

Battlejack

Battlejack is Nexon's newest release on the Play Store and it is a collectible card game. Like most CCGs, you can expect a convoluted upgrade path for each and every one of your card-based heroes. Unlike other CCGs, the gameplay is actually pretty easy to grasp. It plays a lot like a game of blackjack but adds a few RPG mechanics. I suppose the main concern is whether or not Battlejack has enough staying power when compared to the deeper CCGs out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Collect hundreds of legendary heroes. Slay epic Titans with your guild. Engage in high risk, high reward battles with a unique blackjack-inspired card battle system.

Disney Magical Dice : The Enchanted Board Game

Netmarble has apparently been able to secure themselves some sweet Disney properties as they have already published a few free-to-play titles for Marvel and Star Wars. This week they have dropped another Disney property onto the Play Store with the release of Disney Magical Dice : The Enchanted Board Game. It is (obviously) a board game for your mobile device where you travel around the board, purchase landmarks, and relive the excitement from Disney's classics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The Magic of Disney at your Fingertips. Choose Disney friends to play alongside you as you level up your game pieces and buy properties on the game board, including Elsa's Bedroom, Cinderella’s Carriage, Pooh’s Honey Pot, and Belle’s Cottage! Explore the world of Disney Magical Dice: The Enchanted Board Game in friendly matches with other Disney fans anytime, anywhere.

Castaway Cove

Castaway Cove is a free-to-play collection game. You collect survivors, you collect supplies and resources, heck you even collect the islands your villagers live on. And as you would expect from any collection game, it is your job to hunt for new items, combine them, and then upgrade over and over again. A tried and true mechanic if there ever was one, but boring all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Welcome to the island of Castaway Cove. Collect survivors to build an island paradise, as they collect supplies and resources by exploring the mysteries of the island. Castaway Cove is optimized for Phones and Tablets. A network connection is required to play.

Top Drives

A card-based racing game where you perform none of the driving sounds like a boring game, but that didn't stop Hutch Games from re-releasing Top Drives on the Play Store. The way the game works is you are given a pack of cards that range in car selections. These cards are then used in a variety of races and challenges. As you would expect from any card collection game, you will be spending the majority of your time upgrading your deck in order to stay competitive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Think you know your cars? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test in Top Drives - the only automotive card collection game on the Google Play Store. BUILD THE PERFECT RACING DECK from over 700 officially licensed cars. UNLEASH YOUR CARS on 100s of racing challenges with our all-new Card Racing System. COMPETE FOR EXCLUSIVE CARS in live multiplayer events.

ENDLESS DUNGEON : DRAGON SAGA

Idle games may be a dime a dozen on the Play Store but how many of them take advantage of simple RPG mechanics? Oh, you mean there are hundreds of RPG focused idle games on the Play Store too? Hmm, well it would seem I am stumped as to what ENDLESS DUNGEON : DRAGON SAGA is bringing to the table other than more of the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $149.99

--

Enjoy endless full 3D idle RPG. Gather more gold throughout the quest and challenge higher stage with various 70 heroes. You can strengthen your heroes throughout the collection of "Time Stone" by unlimited Time Loop. Challenge to the 3,000 stages to defeat the red dragon.

Mini Guns

Mini Guns could very well be a fantastic competitive multiplayer game, but seeing that it contains in-app purchases that range all the way up to $199 clearly means this developer is more worried about money than providing a worthwhile experience for all of its players. Add on top of that issue with the fact that there are units and items only available on the paid store and it is apparent that Mini Guns is yet another predatory cash grab disguised as a game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $199.99

--

Build your army and get them on the battlefield Commander. The Dominion has captured the supply drops and are boosted for a major assault on our base. The bunkers are our first line of defense but they need support. Get your troops to drive the front-line to capture the flags. Once boosted…Attack. Release the blaster; Release the tanks; Release the attack helicopters; Call in the bomber; Defend the base and claim the supply drops.

Madden NFL 18 Companion

Madden NFL 18 Companion is not an actual game but a companion app for the console game. It gives you access to your franchise mode. Sadly it would appear most functions are pretty limited, just as they were with last years app. While I can appreciate there may be a few people out there that will find this release useful, it would appear that the prevailing opinion is that it is complete garbage. Not surprising coming from the likes of Electronic Arts.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Take your team all the way, wherever you are, with the EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 18 Companion app. Access your Madden NFL 18 franchise quickly, and stay connected to the action. Get the latest news and updates from the Madden team – even find tips and tricks straight from the pros and developers themselves.

