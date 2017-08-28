Welcome to the final week of August! A holiday weekend is just around the corner for us in the U.S., which is awesome. We have a little ways yet to go, so let's pass the time with an app sales post. For a Monday, it's a very short list, so let's get started.

Free

Apps

  1. BrowserX6 (Paid) $24.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  2. Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Weight Checker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Volume Scheduler Pro - Schedule Volume Profiles $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. Where's My Watch - VR $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. LINES | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Spaceship Rotation $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  2. Luzicon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  3. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  4. Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Dream Shell ~ S8/Note8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Toro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. White Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Blacker : Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Active pro for Facebook $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
  2. Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
  3. TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. 15 Minute Workout $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. VR Player PRO - 3D, 2D & 360 Support $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left
  7. Locale $9.99 -> $4.99; 4 days left
  8. AirPlay/DLNA Receiver (PRO) $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
  9. Nostalgia.NES Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left
  11. SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. mobile112 lite $2.78 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Bending Moment Diagram (pro) $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  2. Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  3. Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  4. The fabulous Animal Playground $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  5. Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Talisman $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Talisman: The Horus Heresy $5.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  8. Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  9. Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  11. Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  12. Mystery Trackers: Nightsville Horror (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  13. Tower Dwellers $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. St. Moritz GO Locker Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. S8-UI Launcher Icon Pack - Nova, Apex, Action, ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  3. Snow Stars FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified