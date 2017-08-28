Article Contents
Welcome to the final week of August! A holiday weekend is just around the corner for us in the U.S., which is awesome. We have a little ways yet to go, so let's pass the time with an app sales post. For a Monday, it's a very short list, so let's get started.
Free
Apps
- BrowserX6 (Paid) $24.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Weight Checker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Volume Scheduler Pro - Schedule Volume Profiles $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Where's My Watch - VR $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- LINES | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Spaceship Rotation $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Luzicon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dream Shell ~ S8/Note8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Toro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- White Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Blacker : Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Active pro for Facebook $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- 15 Minute Workout $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- VR Player PRO - 3D, 2D & 360 Support $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left
- Locale $9.99 -> $4.99; 4 days left
- AirPlay/DLNA Receiver (PRO) $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
- Nostalgia.NES Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left
- SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- mobile112 lite $2.78 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Bending Moment Diagram (pro) $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- The fabulous Animal Playground $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Talisman $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $5.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Mystery Trackers: Nightsville Horror (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Tower Dwellers $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- St. Moritz GO Locker Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- S8-UI Launcher Icon Pack - Nova, Apex, Action, ADW $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Snow Stars FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Comments