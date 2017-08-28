A little bit of altruism goes a long way. Earlier today representatives from Google Fi spoke out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. To make things at least a little bit easier, it's applying a $20 service credit to anyone with a billing zip code in an impacted area. It's not a lot, but sometimes every little bit helps.

We're providing automatic service credits for users impacted by Hurricane Harvey so that you can stay connected. → https://t.co/uLK1LlQgfM — Project Fi (@projectfi) August 28, 2017

Carriers often try to help the public following tragedies, and it's nice to see Google Fi stepping up to to the plate in the wake of the tremendous flooding. Especially when so many carriers are fighting so hard against helping during emergencies in other ways.

$20 won't rebuild a home or replace your belongings. But, if you're among those affected both the gesture and the extra cash in your pocket count for something.