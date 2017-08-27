The root/ROM community in Android may not be as big as it once was, but there are still hardcore enthusiasts out there who refuse to buy any phone unless its software is modifiable. For those of you, there's good news - SunShine now supports S-OFF for HTC's latest flagship, the U11.

Hot off the fire that is @firewaterdevs SunShine now supports S-OFF for the HTC U11. https://t.co/nDGezwnUHW — Jon Sawyer (@jcase) August 26, 2017

If you don't know what S-OFF is, it's essentially an unlocking of HTC phones' security that enables users to modify system partitions (and have them survive reboots) and flash unsigned firmware zip files (see this XDA forums post for a more detailed explanation). From here, you can flash a custom recovery and get root access or flash ROMs to your heart's desire.

You can head to theroot.ninja (yes, it's a cool URL) if you're interested. SunShine does cost $25 per device, but it's well worth the money if you'd like to have lower-level access to your device. Plus, developers have to eat too, don't they?