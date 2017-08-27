Google doesn't offer discounts on its products very often (aside from the Google Home, which seems to be on sale quite a bit), but a Chromecast Ultra deal has just gone live. This is the very same deal that we saw back in June and in February, and while a $10 discount isn't anything astronomical, it's a nice incentive to grab Google's premium Chromecast if you don't already have one.

The Chromecast Ultra, as you might be able to guess from its name, is an "ultra" version of the second-generation Chromecast. Its main selling point is that it supports 4K playback, something that is becoming increasingly helpful as more UHD content comes out. It even comes with an Ethernet adapter if your WiFi isn't quick enough to stream video of that caliber. Provided your TV supports it, it can also play HDR and Dolby Vision.

We're seeing the discount offered at multiple retailers, including the Google Store, Best Buy, B&H, Target, Walmart, Newegg, and so on. Check the source links below for links to all of the stores we've found with this deal, minus the ones with huge shipping charges on top.