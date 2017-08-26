I'm personally not a huge fan of Android O's updated set of emoji, and judging by our poll from last month, neither are many of you. But in case you ever want to use them in your own projects, Google has uploaded all of them to GitHub.

Every emoji is available in both SVG and PNG format, and there is a CBDT/CBLC color font file containing the entire set. Operating system support for that type of font file is iffy at the moment, so you may have to just go through the image folders. Each file is labeled based on the Unicode value. The fonts are licensed under the SIL Open Font License v1.1, and the tools/other resources are under the Apache license. Long story short, as long as you don't make a commercial product with these emoji, you're good.

If you want to download the emoji for yourself, you can visit the GitHub repository at the source link below. GitHub allows you to download an entire repository as a zip file, but it takes a very long time for large repos like this, so you're probably better off downloading a Git client and cloning it to your computer.