Chromebooks that support the Play Store on the stable channel are still few and far between. The ASUS C100PA, otherwise known as the Chromebook Flip, is one of them and for the next 15 hours or so, you can grab one for cheap on Woot!

This is a factory reconditioned unit, which Woot! specifies is a returned unit that has been inspected, brought back to factory state by the original manufacturer or a certified partner, and repackaged. According to the description, it's "as close to new as you can get without technically being new." That seems like a good place to start, plus the C100PA in this case is backed by a 90-day ASUS warranty.

If that alleviates your skepticism a little, let's talk about the Chromebook itself. It has a 10.1" HD IPS touchscreen display that flips and rotates to accomodate different uses, and a lightweight aluminum chassis that totals 2lbs and 0.6" in thickness. Inside, there's 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a Rockchip RK3288C Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor and a Rockchip Mali T764 graphics card. It has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, a micro HDMI port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, an HD webcam, and stereo speakers. And finally, you can expect up to 9 hours of battery life out of it. Oh and did I mention it supports the Play Store and Android apps? Well yes, it does and our Ryne has one and says it's a "great little unit." I'd take his word for that.

Normally, the C100PA-DB01 (in this storage/RAM configuration) costs $250 on Amazon, or you can even grab a refurb unit for $185.95. But Woot's price of $169.99 is even a sweeter deal. You have about 15 more hours to consider this deal, or until stock runs out. And the link to purchase is just below.