Android co-founder Andy Rubin officially unveiled the first smartphone from his new startup, the Essential Phone, back in May of this year. With a near bezel-less design, flagship specifications, and stock Android, the phone certainly seemed like a winner. But the promised 30-day shipping period came and went, with nary a word from Essential.

The company later said that carrier certifications were the reason for the delay, and pre-orders finally began earlier this month. According to the company's Twitter account, the phone is now starting to ship to customers.

We're beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone's patience! — Essential (@essential) August 25, 2017

Let us know in the comments if you pre-ordered the Essential Phone, and if you have received tracking info yet (if you're not too busy waiting at your mailbox).