Android co-founder Andy Rubin officially unveiled the first smartphone from his new startup, the Essential Phone, back in May of this year. With a near bezel-less design, flagship specifications, and stock Android, the phone certainly seemed like a winner. But the promised 30-day shipping period came and went, with nary a word from Essential.

The company later said that carrier certifications were the reason for the delay, and pre-orders finally began earlier this month. According to the company's Twitter account, the phone is now starting to ship to customers.

