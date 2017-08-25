The Sony Xperia XZ debuted in the US with a rather astronomical MSRP of $700, but ten months later, the price has calmed down to more reasonable levels. This latest figure of $399.99 with a free 64GB microSD card is one of the best offers we've seen yet, and it's available for all three colors.

The XZ may not be the newest model anymore (that honor belongs to the 960fps-shooting XZs), but it's still pretty well-specced. For your $400, you'll get a Gorilla Glass 4-covered 5.2" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 820, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 23MP camera, USB Type-C, and IP65/68 water resistance. The fingerprint sensor doesn't work on the US model, unfortunately, but that can be remedied by flashing some international firmware.

Interestingly, the XZ listings without microSD cards cost exactly the same as those that do include the 64GB Sony card at $399.99. However, the listings with microSD cards are listed as being in limited quantities, so you may have to hurry if you want one. All of those are available in three colors: black, blue, and silver. The XZ can also be had with Sony's SBH70 Bluetooth headset for $479.99, but that's a fairly crappy deal relative to the others. Check the source links below for all of the listings.