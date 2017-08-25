Late last year, we learned of a fledgling indie wearable OS that could run on Android Wear devices. The open source, Linux-based AsteroidOS is built by French developer Florent Revest and was compatible with several watches at launch, including LG's G Watch and Urbane, the Asus ZenWatch 2, and the Sony Smartwatch 3. The OS is now taking its next step, as Connect Watch has revealed the first watch to be built specifically to run AsteroidOS.

.@_ConnectWatch_ is the first company to announce the making of a product running @AsteroidOS. We wish them success! https://t.co/FQwaGc6ncx — AsteroidOS (@AsteroidOS) August 24, 2017

The French company's eponymous device promises a simple, intuitive way to organize your life. It's 3G capable, meaning it can manage calls independently once you've inserted a nano SIM. You'll apparently be able to get up to 4 days of battery life out of the Connect Watch, which, if true, easily beats most Android Wear 2.0 devices. Also unlike most other smartwatches, it even has a camera. It's only a 2MP lens, but it's capable of 720p video recording and that could be the feature to set this watch apart. The full spec list is as follows:

Specs OS AsteroidOS Display 1.39" round AMOLED, 400x400 pixels CPU Quad Core 1.39GHz MTK RAM/ROM 512MB or 1GB + 4GB or 8GB Camera 2MP Video Recording 720p GSM 850/900/1800 / 1900MHz WCDMA 850 / 2100MHz Other Bluetooth, GPS, Nano SIM

The Connect Watch will be available to pre-order on crowdfunding site Ulule "soon', though I'd say it's a good idea to get some more details or at least see this thing in action on video before committing. It could be too good to be true. There's no pricing information yet, either, so it's really just a case of watching this space and seeing what becomes of the first AsteroidOS device. We'll update you when we learn more.