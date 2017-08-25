Article Contents
Once again, we've come to the end of another week. The month of August is almost over, if you can believe it. Since it's Friday, I'm back again with the final app sales post. It's a pretty short list today (which is why I'm doing this in class... sh, don't tell), so let's get right in.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- GPS Distance meter PRO $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- SMM Friendships (twitter) $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Games
- Darkland $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Descensus 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Tour de France 2016 - The Game $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fruit Heroz $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Nightmare $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- YABBY pro - beat 20 miles! $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- FineArtWall - unique wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spheroid Icon $1.08 -> Free; 1 day left
- [Substratum] Android O theme $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Wallzy Pro - UHD wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Black Silver Clock Widget $3.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Halloween Graveyard 3D $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Solar Walk 2 for Education, Teachers and Students $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days left
- Photography Tutorials Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Reminder Pro $1.99 -> $1.19; 5 days left
- Kids Math $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- デッドエンド99％ コメディハイテンションビジュアルノベル $3.49 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Max Bradshaw: Zombie Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pichon! $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- SONAR VR - For Cardboard $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- X-Fair Simulator: Break Dancer $2.23 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $6.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Sago Mini Babies $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Sago Mini Ocean Swimmer $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Sago Mini Road Trip $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Toca Blocks $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Toca Lab: Elements $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Toca Pet Doctor $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Wings of Pythagorum $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- ANGEL Analog Clock Widget $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- NEON GREEN Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- TRIQUA Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- GLOW PINK icon pack HD 3D $$1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- OS Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- OS Launcher Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Creme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
