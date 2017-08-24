REMEMORY

SCI-FI MYSTERY STARRING PETER DINKLAGE AND JULIA ORMOND

AVAILABLE FOR FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVELY ON

GOOGLE PLAY STARTING AUGUST 24, 2017

IN SELECT THEATRES SEPTEMBER 8, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 14, 2017) – REMEMORY, the sci-fi mystery directed by

Mark Palansky (PENELOPE, A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS) and starring

Emmy Award® winners Peter Dinklage (GAME OF THRONES, X-MEN: DAYS OF

FUTURE PAST) and Julia Ormond (MAD MEN, LEGENDS OF THE FALL), alongside

the late Anton Yelchin (STAR TREK, LIKE CRAZY), will debut exclusively for free for a

limited time on Google Play* on August 24, 2017. The film will also be released by

Lionsgate Premiere in select theaters on September 8, 2017.

REMEMORY was written by Michael Vukadinovich and Mark Palansky and produced

by Lee Clay and Daniel Bekerman. Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve serve as executive

producers. The film explores the ways in which our past defines the present. A visionary

scientific pioneer (Martin Donovan) is found dead shortly after unveiling his newest

invention: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. His grieving

wife (Julia Ormond) retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world

when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses

it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to

unexpected and dangerous places.

REMEMORY had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and marks the

first time that Google Play will exclusively debut an Official Selection from the festival.

The film was financed by Great Point Media who hold the international rights to the film.

*REMEMORY will be available for free from August 24 to September 20, 2017 on

Google Play to residents in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland,

Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Cambodia,

Fiji, Iceland, Jamaica, Macedonia, Malta, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea,

Philippines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

About Google Play

Google Play is an online store with millions of digital songs, movies, TV shows, apps,

games, books and more. With access to 40 million songs, thousands of new release

movies and next day TV shows, millions of apps and games, and thousands of news

sources, Google Play is your one stop shop for digital entertainment on any device.

About Great Point Media

Founded in 2012 by Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, Great Point Media specializes in

development, investment and exploitation of intellectual property in entertainment media.

Halmi is an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning film and television producer

with over 300 production credits, including Tin Man, Farscape, and Lonesome Dove.

Reeve is an Emmy Award-winning producer with 25 years’ experience in production

finance and distribution with credits including Foyle’s War and Jack Higgins’ On

Dangerous Ground. Recent projects backed by Great Point Media include Lady

Macbeth, Christine, Rememory, Complete Unknown and The Party.

