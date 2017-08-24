More and more companies are coming out with smart security camera systems these days. NETGEAR joined the trend a while back with its Arlo systems, and they're not half bad. Now, you can get a 5-pack of Arlo security cameras for just a penny under $400 - that's an incredible $80 per camera.

Arlo's system works like most do - you set up a number of cameras (in this case, five) around your house and connect them wirelessly to a base unit. The motion cameras, which can be used both indoors and outdoors, are actually completely wire-free, as they use batteries and are positioned with magnetic mounts. You can view live or recorded videos from virtually any device via the free Arlo app. The models included in this kit are the previous-gen VMS3530, but they'll still get the job done just fine.

The current Amazon price of $399.99 for a 5-pack means that each is costing you about $80, which is a pretty damn good deal. On the topic of Amazon, you can actually use voice commands via your Amazon Alexa or Echo Show to view live video (Fire TV support is coming soon). We don't know how long this deal will last for, so don't snooze if you're looking to outfit your home with security cameras.