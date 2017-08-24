We do a lot of Deal Alerts here, but this is a really really good one. Right now over at Daily Steals you can pick up a set of Beyerdynamic DT 880 Premium Edition 250 Ohm headphones, new and in black, for just $129.99 with our exclusive coupon code. Not only is that $50 cheaper than most places (and $30 cheaper than the Amazon's all-time low), but it's the best price online right now, period. In fact, the prices used on eBay are higher. If you've been after some high-impedance headphones, this is a crazy value.

Daily Steals has these at $149.99 with free shipping, but we've got an exclusive code, APOLICEDT880, which brings things down another $20 to $129.99. Tech specs include a 5Hz to 35kHz response, 96 dB SPL/mW, 250 Ohm impedance, replaceable soft ear pads, semi-open design, and a carrying case.

There are a few drawbacks to these headphones that are worth considering. Since they're high-impedance, volume on portable devices like most Android phones is going to be a bit lower. If you're looking to drive it via a portable amplifier or plug it into a home stereo, that should be no problem. They're also "Semi-Open Back," which, combined with the potential volume concerns, might result in a less-than-ideally-isolated listening environment.

Beyerdynamic is high-quality stuff, though, and this is an exceptional deal. If you're looking for a cheap way to jump into the world of high-quality audio, this plus a portable amp might be a good first step.