It's been a busy month so far for Asus, what with the launch of the myriad different phones in the ZenFone 4 family and the Project Tango equipped ZenFone AR going on sale. With the new products comes a new software skin nobody asked for, ZenUI 4.0, and one of its key features has been released as a standalone app.

ZenUI Safeguard has two key functions, an SOS feature and location reporting. The former allows you to make a quick emergency call to a predetermined number or send a preset SMS to a specific group of contacts you decide on. It's launched by pressing the power button 3 times.

The location sharing feature works much like Google's Trusted Contacts app. You can easily share your real-time location with your chosen family members or friends. There's also a quick settings tile that will share your location and send a tracking link to chosen contacts, good if you want your whereabouts to be known for an extended period of time.

While Artem briefly saw the app available for his Pixel and other devices yesterday, the latest version of the listing should only show compatibility for Asus phones running ZenUI 4.0. Let us know if you're able to get it working on an older version, though. Adding it to the Play Store makes sense as they can push changes to it without the need for an OS update. APKMirror has the file if you want to try installing it manually.