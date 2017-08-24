Android Pay launched with just a handful of financial institutions, but the list has since grown to cover all the big banks and a substantial number of smaller ones. It's not over yet, though. Google just added 17 new banks and credit unions to the list, most of which will probably be unfamiliar to you.

Here's the full list of just the new additions to the list.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union

Bank of Milton

Centennial Bank

Commercial State Bank

Credit Union ONE

EagleBank

Farmers National Bank

Fifth District Savings Bank

Firstrust Bank

Gerber Federal Credit Union

Hills Bank and Trust Company

Huntington National Bank

mBank

Peach State Federal Credit Union

Peoples Bank of East Tennessee

Stanford Federal Credit Union

State Bank Financial

If you have an account at one of these institutions, you should be able to add your card in the Android Pay app right now. Should you encounter issues, contact the bank to find out which cards are supported. Sometimes there's a difference between debit and credit accounts with regard to Android Pay Support.