Android Pay launched with just a handful of financial institutions, but the list has since grown to cover all the big banks and a substantial number of smaller ones. It's not over yet, though. Google just added 17 new banks and credit unions to the list, most of which will probably be unfamiliar to you.
- American Eagle Financial Credit Union
- Bank of Milton
- Centennial Bank
- Commercial State Bank
- Credit Union ONE
- EagleBank
- Farmers National Bank
- Fifth District Savings Bank
- Firstrust Bank
- Gerber Federal Credit Union
- Hills Bank and Trust Company
- Huntington National Bank
- mBank
- Peach State Federal Credit Union
- Peoples Bank of East Tennessee
- Stanford Federal Credit Union
- State Bank Financial
If you have an account at one of these institutions, you should be able to add your card in the Android Pay app right now. Should you encounter issues, contact the bank to find out which cards are supported. Sometimes there's a difference between debit and credit accounts with regard to Android Pay Support.
