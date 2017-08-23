As part of today's Galaxy Note8 announcement, Samsung confirmed it would be offering yet another set of early adopters freebies for those who choose to pick up the company's latest phone. US customers will be given the choice of either a free Gear 360 camera or a 128GB microSD and a fast wireless charging pad.

The catch, as you might have figured, is you'll have to pick one up relatively soon. The offer is valid for all Note8s purchased in the US between August 24th and September 24th.

The second-gen Gear 360 was announced back in May and retails for around $229. While it does have the higher alleged retail value of the two items on offer, I'd have to take the second bundle myself. A 128GB microSD card is an easy sale, and the convertible fast wireless charging pad is super handy to keep next to the bed or on your desk at home. That said, if you're just looking to resell this stuff, the camera might be a better bet.

You can find the fine print on Samsung's promotions site when the promo goes live.