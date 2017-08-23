After an incredible amount of leaking, Samsung's Galaxy Note8 is finally official. However, it's quite pricey at around $950 outright. Samsung realizes that their phones are on the expensive side, so it's offering two freebie options: a Gear 360 camera, or a 128GB microSD card and a Fast Wireless Charging Convertible pad. However, Sam's Club is taking this a step further and is offering up to $469.99's worth of extras in total.

It is worth noting that Sam's Club includes Samsung'a own offers in its $469.99 claim, which means either a Gear 360 ($229.99 value) or a 128GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card and a Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Convertible pad ($199.99 value). These can be received by entering the required info at samsungpromotions.com by October 14th, 2017, at 11:59PM ET.

The other $240 of extras consists of a free $200 Sam's Club gift card for members who purchase and activate the Note8 by September 24th, as well as a waiver of up to $40 in activation fees for those who activate the Note8 by September 17th. These offers are available to AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers who activate the Note8 on an installment plan, and US Cellular customers who get the device on a two-year contract.

If you're a Sam's Club member and want to take advantage of all these offers, you have until September 17th to do so.