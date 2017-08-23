The original Monument Valley launched in 2014 and immediately captured everyone's attention with its impossible Escher-esque world of forced perspective and intuitive touch controls. There have been a few add-ons to the game since then, but now a true sequel is about to launch on Android—Monument Valley 2 is live for pre-registration on the Play Store.

Like the original, Monument Valley 2 is a puzzler with numerous imaginative landscapes and structures that are themselves the puzzles. By tapping and dragging, you can alter the architecture of the world and open up new paths. The key is that your perspective changes the way objects operate in the game. For example, two platforms can be in different areas, but if you rotate them so they appear to be connected, they are connected.

Monument Valley 2 came out on iOS earlier this summer where it's received positive reviews. It has a lot to live up to, though. The price over there is $4.99, so I'd expect the same on Android. Those who pre-register for the game will be notified on their devices as soon as it's available.