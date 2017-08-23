Article Contents
Samsung has made the Galaxy Note8 official, and if you're looking for an easy-to-digest roundup of information about Samsung's latest high-end smartphone, we've concentrated it for you here. Below, you'll find specifications, release date information, helpful links, and more.
Dates and availability: Pre-order, release date, carriers, retailers
Samsung has announced that pre-orders for the Galaxy Note8 will begin on August 24th. Pre-order dates may vary by carrier or retailer, but most will probably start then.
AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-mobile, U.S. Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, Straight Talk, and Xfinity Mobile will all be stocking the Note8. Retail availability for these providers in physical stores will begin on September 15th, though pre-orders may ship before this date (as often occurs). You'll also be able to buy the phone direct from Samsung, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart. Samsung will be selling a completely carrier-unlocked version of the Note8 on its website that will work on all four major US providers, too.
Carriers
- Pre-order Note8 on Verizon
- Pre-order Note8 on T-Mobile
- Pre-order Note8 on AT&T
- Pre-order Note8 on Sprint
Retail
- Best Buy - AT&T Note8 (Orchid Gray, Midnight Black)
- Best Buy - Verizon Note8 (Orchid Gray, Midnight Black)
- Best Buy - Sprint Note8 (Orchid Gray, Midnight Black)
- Best Buy - Unlocked Note8 (Orchid Gray, Midnight Black)
Pricing
Samsung has not yet published Note8 pricing information for the US market. We will update this section as those prices become available for both the unlocked and carrier-locked variants in the US.
Promotional offers
If you purchase a Note8 in the US between August 24th and September 24th, Samsung will offer you a choice of two promotional gifts with your Note8. The first is a Gear 360 camera (retail value $229), the second is what Samsung calls the "Galaxy Foundation" kit with a 128GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card and its Fast Wireless Charging Convertible pad (retail value $189). You can learn more about the promo offer in our post here.
Specifications
The following specifications are based on those published by Samsung and apply to the US version of the phone.
Specs
|Display
|6.3" Quad HD Super AMOLED (2960x1440, 521PPI) with 18.5:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 octa-core
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera, wide angle
|12MP f/1.7 with Dual Pixel autofocus, OIS
|Rear camera, telephoto
|12MP f/2.4 with autofocus, OIS
|Front camera
|8MP f/1.7 with autofocus
|Battery
|3300mAh, non-removable (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, fast wireless charging)
|Payments
|NFC and MST (Samsung Pay)
|Wi-Fi
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024 QAM
|Mobile data
|LTE Cat. 16
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|USB
|Type C
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, Iris sensor, pressure sensor
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g
|Ruggedization
|IP68 dust and water resistance
