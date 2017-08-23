Over-ear Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen these days, but great ones that also offer noise canceling and high-quality audio are few and far between. Sony's MDR-1000X is one of these but its $399.99 price is enough to give anyone pause. However, it's now being discounted $102 thus making it $298, its lowest price yet.

The MDR-1000X is often mentioned each time we talk about the Bose QC35 and other expensive noise canceling headphones, because it falls in the same league and offers one clear advantage over its competitors: LDAC support. In layman terms, LDAC lets you transmit high-quality audio files (24-bit, 96kHz) quickly enough over Bluetooth, but if you're interested in learning more about it, you can check out this explainer from Android Authority. The best thing is that LDAC is natively supported in Android Oreo, so if you have a compatible device, you should be able to benefit from the hiqh-quality audio standard over the MDR-1000X.

Other features of these headphones include up to 20 hours battery life, a Quick Attention option to lower the music and hear your surroundings, high-res wired audio listening, touch panels on both earcups for controls, and a hard carrying case where they neatly and compactly fold. They're well reviewed on Amazon with a 4.2 rating and if you're interested, you can pick them up in black or grey beige (I'd go for the latter) at the links below. I don't know how much longer the discount will be valid for, so you'd better make up your mind quickly.