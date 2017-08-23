In light of today's big phone announcement, you'd be forgiven for lamenting the fact that phones continue to get climb higher and higher in price. Speaking of over-priced devices, you can get yourself an unlocked Sony Xperia XZs with a U.S. warranty for $546.50, meaning that you'll save $153.49 off of the total MSRP.

This phone packs a 5.2" FHD display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 19MP/13MP cameras, and a 2,900mAh battery. This sub-$550 price point is the lowest we've seen for this Sony device (which was launched in February). It's also worth noting, however, this deal is only good on the Warm Silver model. It also comes courtesy of a third-party seller on Amazon; there's another whose price is $550 even (free shipping). If you only want to trust the big player, Amazon itself sells the phone for $546.55, but collects sales tax.

If you're interested in the Xperia XZs, hit up the source link below.