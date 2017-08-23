Welcome to the first app sales post of the week. Of course, today is not Monday, so I can understand your confusion. My classes started this week, so I got busy sorting everything out, but at least I'm back now. So here you are, a fresh list of apps... for what it's worth.

Free

Apps

  1. AHK Text Expansion Keyboard $3.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Drink Roulette $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Search Everything Pro Key $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $6.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Kill Procrastination $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Music Translator (Recognition) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  10. MyHue App and QuickSettings Tiles for Philips Hue $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. T Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. BlindSlash:VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  7. Traps and Treasures $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. 4x4 Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. A Dark Room $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. TOUGE PROJECT: RACE AND DRIFT+ $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  12. Castle of Nightmare Gold $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. The Firm $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  2. Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Dream Score - S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. MaskIt - Customize your icons! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Vibrant Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. Pixel Rassy UX - Circular Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  14. Oreo 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

App of the Week

  1. Earth HD Deluxe Edition - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. Fitness Women Workouts : Personal trainer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 hours left
  2. Speech Infos Call Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. Coordinate Master $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Custom Formulas $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  6. AGK Fire (Ad free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  7. Coloring Book - Princess - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  8. English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  9. Jet Scanner. Scan to PDF $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  10. My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  11. Shortcutter Premium Key $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  12. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  13. Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  14. Share Where Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  15. Mindroid PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  16. PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  17. SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  18. Twilight Pro Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  19. English Grammar Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  20. Planting Calendar. Lunar Planting guide. Garden. $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. Privacy Filter $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  22. ガイラルディア4 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  4. Endless Fables: The Minotaur's Curse (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  6. Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  7. Dirty Phrases: adult party game + taboo words $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. A Dark Dragon $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  9. Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  2. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  3. Cappuccino Cream $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  4. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  7. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  8. glas red Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  9. Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  10. Smart Launcher theme Sakato $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  11. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  12. O/Pixel Dark Substratum Theme [+ Samsung & Legacy] $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  13. Stock/Pixel Black Substratum Theme [+Samsung] $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  14. Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  15. Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  16. Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown