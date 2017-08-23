Article Contents
Welcome to the first app sales post of the week. Of course, today is not Monday, so I can understand your confusion. My classes started this week, so I got busy sorting everything out, but at least I'm back now. So here you are, a fresh list of apps... for what it's worth.
Free
Apps
- AHK Text Expansion Keyboard $3.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Drink Roulette $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Search Everything Pro Key $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $6.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Kill Procrastination $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Music Translator (Recognition) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- MyHue App and QuickSettings Tiles for Philips Hue $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- T Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- BlindSlash:VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Paper Duels $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Traps and Treasures $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- 4x4 Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- A Dark Room $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- TOUGE PROJECT: RACE AND DRIFT+ $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Castle of Nightmare Gold $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- The Firm $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dream Score - S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MaskIt - Customize your icons! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Vibrant Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pixel Rassy UX - Circular Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Oreo 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
App of the Week
- Earth HD Deluxe Edition - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Fitness Women Workouts : Personal trainer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 hours left
- Speech Infos Call Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Coordinate Master $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Custom Formulas $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- AGK Fire (Ad free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Coloring Book - Princess - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Jet Scanner. Scan to PDF $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Shortcutter Premium Key $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Share Where Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- English Grammar Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Planting Calendar. Lunar Planting guide. Garden. $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Privacy Filter $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- ガイラルディア4 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Endless Fables: The Minotaur's Curse (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Dirty Phrases: adult party game + taboo words $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- A Dark Dragon $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Cappuccino Cream $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- glas red Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Smart Launcher theme Sakato $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- O/Pixel Dark Substratum Theme [+ Samsung & Legacy] $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Stock/Pixel Black Substratum Theme [+Samsung] $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
