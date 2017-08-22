PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced it will become the first unified endpoint management (UEM) provider with full Chrome device management capabilities. VMware Workspace™ ONE™, a digital workspace platform powered by VMware AirWatch UEM technology, will enable customers to unify management of Chrome devices alongside all other endpoints from a single console.

"The consumerization of the enterprise has left IT managing multiple operating systems on a variety of devices -- some provided by the business and others brought in by employees," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. "As Chrome OS continues to gain momentum, our customers are eager to manage these devices consistently along with all other endpoints including mobile devices. Using Workspace ONE, our customers will be able to securely manage the lifecycle of Chromebooks along with all their other endpoints giving them better security and a consistent user experience across all devices."

Customers will be able to manage Chrome devices alongside all other endpoints in Workspace ONE due to the functionality of VMware's UEM technology, AirWatch. Starting from out-of-the box on-boarding, configuration and policies, provisioning apps, auditing and tracking; all the way to end device wipe, IT can secure and enable Chrome devices using a simplified approach. With new enterprise-ready capabilities from Chrome Enterprise License, organizations will be able to deliver device policies using customizable assignment of groups based on geography, device platform, department, role, and more, simplifying policy enforcement across an enterprise.

"Our collaboration with VMware will help us deliver a seamless deployment and management experience, making Chrome devices available across more teams," Rajen Sheth, senior director of product management for Chrome OS at Google. "Our business customers are focused on three things -- speed, simplicity and security -- and the new Workspace ONE support will provide Chrome users with the flexibility organizations are looking for to offer employees choice and access to the cloud."

Building on previously released integrations of Workspace ONE with Chrome OS, IT also will be able to provide employees with access to all enterprise applications -- cloud, web, native Android, virtual Windows -- from a single app catalog to deliver a consistent experience to employees anywhere, anytime, on any device. Chrome device users will even be able to access full Windows desktops and applications and use these devices as next-generation thin clients, helping to accelerate the adoption of Chrome devices in the enterprise. Workspace ONE will be able to deliver a unified platform to both manage and deliver any app to Chrome devices.

"Partnering with one of the leading UEM providers shows Google's commitment to bring Chrome OS to the enterprise," said Phil Hochmuth, program director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. "Simplifying the deployment and management of Chrome devices will only further incentivize IT leaders to allow end users choose Chrome for their work needs."

Management of Chrome devices with Workspace ONE will be available in September 2017.

