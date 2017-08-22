At launch, the LG Watch Sport cost a whopping $349, putting it on the higher end of the Android Wear market. In fairness, it did pack a lot of features, but $350 is still a hard pill to swallow for a smartwatch. But now, you can get a brand new Watch Sport for just $239.99 - a substantial $110 off the original MSRP - at Daily Steals.

The nicer of the two Android Wear watches that Google developed with LG (the other being the Watch Style), the Watch Sport comes equipped with a 1.38" 480p P-OLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 430mAh battery, and IP68 certification, as well as wireless charging, a digital crown, a heart rate monitor, a barometer, an ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, and NFC. This may actually be the most feature-packed Android Wear device we've seen yet.

For just $239.99, you can have a Watch Sport of your very own. Daily Steals has the silver/titan color up for $249.99, but code ANDROIDPOLICE10 will take that down another $10. Shipping is free, and the deal is valid until supplies run out.