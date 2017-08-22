Most Galaxy S8 and S8+ variants are receiving updates every one to two months, and today, it's the AT&T versions' turn. This latest update for S8s on the Death Star carrier include "navigation bar auto hide," the August 2017 security patch, and quite a few more miscellaneous improvements.
Without further ado, here's AT&T's full changelog:
What's changing: Network performance enhancements, WPS (Wireless Priority Service), UX updates, navigation bar auto hide and AGIF, Email, Calendar and Knox updates, Bluetooth updates, stability updates, Advanced Messaging update, app select update, Smart help updates, Daydream support, various other updates and improvements, and Android device security updates
This is a lot of stuff for a non-major update, but let's weed out the boring things. The main eye-grabbers here are the navigation bar auto hide, which presumably allows you to set a timer for when the nav bar disappears; Advanced Messaging, which is basically RCS and enables things like read receipts and typing indicators; Daydream support, which actually started rolling out a few weeks ago; and the August security patch, which is pretty self-explanatory.
The update weighs in at around 490MB for both devices, and carries the build number NRD90M.G95xUSQU1AQGL. According to AT&T, it's already rolling out. AT&T S8/S8+ owners, let us know if you've received the update yet.
