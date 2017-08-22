multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

BUST-A-MOVE JOURNEY

Android Police coverage: Hell has officially frozen over, Taito just released a premium Bust-A-Move game on the Play Store

Taito has finally done the unexpected and released a premium Bust-A-Move game on the Play Store. It is a rebranding of sorts, considering that Bust-A-Move Journey was previously released by gumi Inc. as a freemium title under the name Bust-A-Move Islands. But this time around there are no free-to-play mechanics to worry about, as their balancing in this version is quite good. On top of that, the controls work quite well, and the art style is infectious as ever. Oh, and if you are not in the US, you may want to check this link for its European release which goes by the name Puzzle Bobble Journey.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (used for extra level packs)

Check out various stages and gimmicks. The original bubble-shooter puzzle is now here.

Shoot bubbles and match 3 or more bubbles of the same color to make them pop.

Complete your missions in every stage such as "Pop all the bubbles.", "Reach the target score." and "Save Chack'n.".

Clearing a stage unlocks the next stage. Move forward on your way.

Skillfully use the helpful items and characters to advance the stages efficiently.

"EASY MODE" to assist "Guide & Change Up" functions is now available.

The game includes 270 + αpuzzle stages with a variety of gimmicks.

You can purchase a MAP to play additional stages from the Stage 271.

Meshi Quest: Five-star Kitchen

Android Police coverage: Put your chef hat on, Square Enix's 'Meshi Quest: Five-star Kitchen' is ready to be served

Square Enix is known for its RPGs, but did you know they also have a free-to-play cooking game on the Play Store? It is called Meshi Quest: Five-star Kitchen and it's Square Enix's take on the famous Cooking Mama franchise. Essentially you cook meals for patrons by assembling ingredients in your digital restaurant. It is your job to perform these cooking actions as quickly as possible in order to keep your patrons happy. While the gameplay isn't anything new, it still offers a good bit of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Play 2 Minutes a Day. Got Some Free Time? Let's Cook. Cooking is easy - just tap and drag. Operate different types of restaurants and serve up all kinds of fun dishes. Each round is just 2 short minutes, so whenever you're bored, hop in and get cooking. TONS of Gourmet Japanese Dishes. Over 200 Recipes to Master. The Japanese food craze is sweeping the world. Sushi, yakitori, ramen, soba noodles, katsu curry… Get the full Japanese gourmet experience, from high-class cuisine to everyday meals.

FRAMED 2

Android Police coverage: Noodlecake releases Framed 2 at a temporary 60% discount, puts original Framed on sale for $0.12

Following up 2014's Framed, a noir style puzzle game, Noodlecake Studios has released Framed 2. It is a prequel that promises to bring back the same comicbook style that defines the first title in the series. If you are planning on grabbing this release soon, you may want to do so in the next day as it is currently on sale for $1.99. Tomorrow the price will go back up to $4.99.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land. A standalone entry in the FRAMED series. FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story. Taking place before the events of the original game, FRAMED 2 is the follow up to Hideo Kojima's 2014 Game Of The Year, FRAMED.

Survive: The Lost Lands

If you are familiar with the open-world survival genre or the game The Forest, then you should have a good idea of what to expect with Survive: The Lost Lands. Basically, you are stranded on a mysterious island, and it is your job to figure out how to survive by way of collecting resources and crafting. While this gameplay style is quite familiar thanks to how popular it has become, it is the graphics that really sets Survive: The Lost Lands apart from the other survival games on the Play Store.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Prepare to test your survival skills to survive on this mysterious island where you found yourself after crash. Craft items, collect resources, hunt and fight with animals and savages. New sandbox game: Survive: The Lost lands is waiting for you.

The Girl Who Sold the World

If you are looking for a game that is different than what you normally find on the Play Store, then you may want to check out The Girl Who Sold the World. It is an audio adventure game that focuses very little on graphics, but instead, focuses quite a lot on narrative storytelling. Much like a choose your own adventure book, you will have numerous branching paths to choose from. This gives the game a good bit of replayability. Just remember to wear your headphones, as they are definitely recommended for maximum immersion.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One last glimpse at her apartment, then the heavy door clicks shut. With a smile on her face, she is sitting in the cab ready to head for the airport. A familiar feeling of excitement starts to spread in her stomach. Upcoming Chapters will be available as In-App Purchases

SBK VR

The SKB franchise is a popular sports bike racer on mobile devices. But imagine how much more exciting it would be if you could race in VR. Well, you no longer have to imagine this scenario as Digital Tales S.r.l. has just released SBK VR. So if you happen to have a Daydream headset, you can install SBK VR and experience what it's actually like to race on a sports bike at such breakneck speeds.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Experience motorbike racing like never before: step into the race and become the new Superbike World Champion. Following 3 releases and 35 million downloads on mobile devices worldwide, SBK Official Mobile Game lands on Daydream to offer a far more immersive and adrenaline-fueled experience.

Bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 9th is a popular board game that has just received a digital translation on Android. This mobile version captures the physical version's strategic 2-player baseball game perfectly. The game is played with cards and dice where you are tasked with outsmarting your opponent in a stare-down, to then roll the dice to trigger a particular action. Oh, and if you don't want to play against an opponent, you can simply play against the computer. This way you never have to worry about finding another player to enjoy this release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

It’s a beautiful day here at the ballpark, and this game has been a squeaker. Everyone expected the league leaders to roll into town and easily defeat the home team. But the scrappy upstarts have played the game of their lives and managed to keep the score tied right until the end. Their fatigue is showing and now it's their last chance. If the home team batters don’t score a run now, the visitors will be sure to win the game in extra innings. It all comes down to the Bottom of the 9th.

Little Red Lie

I have to admit that Little Red Lie comes across as pretty intriguing, thanks to its originality. It is a narrative focused adventure game that sets up the premise that you have to lie to progress. That means it is your job to navigate all conversations in the game through lies, even if they are to yourself. Which to me is something that really drives the authenticity of this story home. While it most definitely features a strong narrative that some people may not be comfortable experiencing, to me that is what makes the whole thing so appealing.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ARE YOU MORE AFRAID OF POVERTY THAN DEATH? Little Red Lie is a narrative-focused, interactive fiction experience that reduces the traditional nine-verb adventure game structure down to a single, context-dependent interaction: LIE. Gameplay consists of navigating conversations and environments which will require you to lie to both others and yourself in order to secure your financial and personal future.

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition is the premium version of the free-to-play brawler Shadow Fight 2. This special edition adds a new chapter to the game as well as removes the energy system found in the FTP title. Short of those changes you can expect the same fighting mechanics found in the original.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Now it's your turn to meet Titan in person and put an end to his terror. Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes. These lands are waiting for a risky adventurer to appear and save them from the oppression of a sinister invader from another dimension.

METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD

I know what you are thinking. How in the world did Metal Gear Solid 2 come to Android? Well, don't get too excited, this release is only for the Nvidia Shield TV. But hey, all of you Shield TV owners out there, guess what, you can now play Metal Gear Solid 2 in HD! And even better you can play it at 60 fps in 720p. While 1080p would have been nice, I can totally understand why the Shield would not be able to power this game at that resolution while staying stable at 60fps. You have to take what's given I suppose, and Metal Gear Solid 2 in HD at 60fps is fine by me.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Technological data on the nuclear-armed walking tank, Metal Gear, leaks onto the black market. The legendary hero, Solid Snake, sets out in pursuit of a tanker carrying a new Metal Gear prototype. But Snake falls into a trap and is believed lost along with the tanker at the bottom of the Hudson River. Two years later, terrorists seize control of the Big Shell, an oil spill cleanup facility. Responding to the crisis, the government sends Raiden, a new recruit within the special ops unit FOXHOUND, to infiltrate the Big Shell and rescue the US President.

DATA WING

DATA WING is a stylish top down racer that utilizes minimal graphics to give a sense of racing inside of a computer system. There is a 2-hour story complete with 40 levels to play through. The touch screen controls are easy to pick up and even simpler to use. Just tap on the left or right side of the screen to turn your ship in the corresponding directions. Overall this is a slick little racer that is a joy to play and has a kicking chillwave soundtrack, but best of all it is completely free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Blast through a stylish, neon landscape in this story-driven, racing adventure. DATA WINGs deliver critical data throughout the computer system, following Mother's orders without question. But when the system comes under attack, and Mother becomes irrational, something must be done. DATA WING is the solo passion-project of Dan Vogt; a 15-year veteran of the games industry.

Kody Kapow Village Defender

Kody Kapow Village Defender is a new action-packed digital board game from NBCUniversal Media. It is still a beta release, so that may mean there are bugs present, among other issues. It also can mean there will be advertisements or in-app purchases added at a later date. But for now, you can pick up Kody Kapow Village Defender for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Join the team and create strategies to make the best moves to complete your journey. When you think you’re just an everyday kid, nobody is more surprised than Kody to find out he’s a superhero-in-training who’s next in line to become the Village Defender. With help from his cousin Mei and talking tiger friend Goji, they must save the Village Lantern Festival from the evil Mogo Monkey No Go.

Jazz Smash

When I first saw the screenshots for Jazz Smash, I figured it was simply a Fruit Ninja clone. But once I played the game I understood that it is so much more. By adding in a snappy jazz soundtrack, the developers have completely changed the dynamic of the game. Now you need to swipe away all of the objects flying at you to the beat of this Jazz music. Which truth be told is pretty satisfying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Tap to Smash. Hit everything and enjoy the sweet music of destruction. Level up to unlock more items and new bats.

Helix

Helix is a procedurally generated endless runner where you control a ball rolling down a cylindrical path. It is your job to tap on the screen when you want the ball to jump over the track's obstacles. This is something that as always sounds a lot easier to do than it actually is. Helix is without a doubt a frustrating game. Luckily its music is relaxing, so that will at least curb your urge to throw your phone at a wall.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Do you like Slides? Than this game is for you. Infinitely slide down the helix, but be careful, you are not a kid anymore. Jump over the pits and obstacles, avoid objects shooting at you. Earn in-game currency and unlock new interesting and funny skins. Easy one-tap controls, but hardcore gameplay with meditative and relaxing graphics and music. Bit your highscore and compete with others to hit the best score in the world.

∞ Infinity Loop: HEX

∞ Infinity Loop: HEX is the sequel to ∞ Infinity Loop. Much like its predecessor, ∞ Infinity Loop: HEX has you flipping tiles in order to create loops with the lines given on each board. This time around you will be rotating hexagonal tiles, which adds a fresh new take to the gameplay. If you are looking for a new minimal puzzle game then ∞ Infinity Loop: HEX may be exactly what you need.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

After 30 Million downloads, Infinity Loop Version 2 is live. The new version of Infinity Loop is here. Now you have a whole new collection of infinite levels to play within a hexagonal board. Enjoy this new relaxing game. This HEX game allows you to build loops in a new way. We have kept the same structure of the Infinity Loop game: a clean and simple game that helps you improve your focus and attention levels.

3Box

If you enjoy block falling puzzle games such as Tetris, then you may want to give 3Box a look. It is pretty similar to Tetris, with the main difference being the fact that you can not rotate your blocks. Whatever position they are in is how they are going to fall. While the experience isn't anything all that new, it is an enjoyable one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Create a line by matching the block with one touch. Amazing fun begins.

Tap your finger where you want it

The block falls to the position on the tab.

The block disappears when the line is aligned.

Get 1 point for every 10 blocks.

Challenge yourself for the best score.