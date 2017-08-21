Google's last couple of Android statues have been thoroughly underwhelming. David was so incensed by the lack of effort that went into 'Bugdroid holding a marshmallow' and 'Bugdroid surrounded by 3 bits of nougat' that he even wrote an article lamenting them. Someone at Google must have been reading because Android 8.0 Oreo's statue is the most impressive for some time: a moving robotic Super Oreo-themed Bugdroid, no less.

At least, the announcement came with a moving robot statue (above with AP alumnus Liam), though it looks like the actual statue is of a similar design but just without the motion (below). It's still the best for quite a while, probably since KitKat. It seems good statues rely entirely on commercial naming deals. Enough chatter, how about some more photos...

An earlier leak turned out to be just wide of the mark...

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked photo of the Android Oreo statue pic.twitter.com/KkNclk8aHV — Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo) August 21, 2017

