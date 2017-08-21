Google's last couple of Android statues have been thoroughly underwhelming. David was so incensed by the lack of effort that went into 'Bugdroid holding a marshmallow' and 'Bugdroid surrounded by 3 bits of nougat' that he even wrote an article lamenting them. Someone at Google must have been reading because Android 8.0 Oreo's statue is the most impressive for some time: a moving robotic Super Oreo-themed Bugdroid, no less.
Hanging out with #AndroidO 🤖✌️ pic.twitter.com/wL8ABOtuqe
— ✏️ Liam Spradlin (@LiamSpradlin) August 21, 2017
At least, the announcement came with a moving robot statue (above with AP alumnus Liam), though it looks like the actual statue is of a similar design but just without the motion (below). It's still the best for quite a while, probably since KitKat. It seems good statues rely entirely on commercial naming deals. Enough chatter, how about some more photos...
My hero! #androidoreo pic.twitter.com/Iaiew4U3Qb
— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) August 21, 2017
An earlier leak turned out to be just wide of the mark...
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked photo of the Android Oreo statue pic.twitter.com/KkNclk8aHV
— Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo) August 21, 2017
Tell us what you think of it in the comments below...
