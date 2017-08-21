If you don't like the official Twitter app you can be safe in the knowledge that you're not the only one. Thankfully there are numerous third-party clients that cater to the varying needs of Twitter's millions of users, and Falcon Pro 3 is has been a popular option, even though the last update was back in December 2016. The developer seems to be actively supporting it once again and it's just been updated to v1.6, bringing several notable changes.
You can see the full changelog in the image above (Sidenote: It's good to see the Nexus 5 lives on in product shots). One of the highlights is improved link previews, which allow you to take a quick look at an article or web page without leaving Falcon. Support for Google's AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) has been added which should make for faster loading times for lots of links.
There are also new media features, such as multi-photo layouts for showing up to 4 images in-line. The video player has received a makeover, too, with new controls and an autoplay setting. The biggest shake up may well be to the favorites section, which is being replaced by hearts/likes. You can now double tap on tweets, Instagram-style, to add them to your likes column.
Falcon Pro v1.6 is out! Improvements on the core experience: link previews, media consumption, double tap to like, and more! Enjoy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/S1qHZ0Wkrp
— Falcon for Android (@falcon_android) August 19, 2017
If you have the app already, the v1.6 update is now available through the Play Store. Alternatively, you can install it manually via APKMirror.
