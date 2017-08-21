Projectors are usually bulky and immobile, but ZTE's Spro 2 can be easily brought wherever your heart desires. The Spro 2 is about 2.5 years old at this point, but there haven't really been many better ones launched. Now, you can get a Verizon LTE model for just $299.99 on eBay - about $300 off its MSRP, and $200 off the current going price.

The Spro 2 was actually pretty powerful for its time, rocking a Snapdragon 800 and a 6300mAh battery. It also has an HDMI input, Miracast, a microSD slot, and hotspot functionality, making it a rather versatile device. Its 1280x720 projection can get as bright as 200 lumens (not bad at all), and as large as 120 inches. This being a Verizon model, you can also slap a SIM card inside, and it should be factory unlocked for GSM networks. Of course, you can choose to use it with Wi-Fi only.

On ZTE's site, the Spro 2 started at $599.99 and now goes for $499.99. The last time we posted a deal on this projector, it was for an AT&T model at $399.99. This established eBay seller's price of $299.99 is pretty sweet, and shipping is free. If you want one, you may have to hurry, as eBay's showing its "Limited quantity available" message.