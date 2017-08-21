TCL is busy building phones for Blackberry these days, but it's not giving up on the Alcatel brand. The Idol 5S is a much more compelling phone than the very overpriced Idol 4S was, and there's a cheaper Amazon Prime edition if you don't mind some ads. However, the ad-free Idol 5S is on sale today for almost the same price. It's more than $60 off at $217.19, and the Prime version is $200.

The Idol 5S has a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It has a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD, but the bezels are pretty sizeable. Hey, you can't expect miracles for such an inexpensive device. The discount on this phone brings it down under the cost of the Moto G5 Plus, making it much more competitive. I can't imagine why anyone would buy the Prime edition right now.

This is an unlocked phone, and unlike many unlocked devices in this price range, it supports both GSM and CDMA networks. This is the first time the Idol 5S has gone on sale since its debut some weeks ago. There's no telling when it'll go back to regular price, so don't delay.