Mobile carriers used to rely heavily upon bespoke hardware made specifically for them by OEMs, but now you can mostly get the same devices from all carriers. There are some exceptions like the recently unveiled T-Mobile REVVL and the Verizon Ellipsis tablets. Now, AT&T is going back to the old ways as well with the AT&T Primetime tablet.

You can probably guess from the name that this tablet is aimed at entertainment, and it leverages AT&T's ownership of DirecTV. The tablet has a "TV" mode offering quick access to video apps like DirecTV and DirecTV Now with a single swipe. You need to subscribe to those, though. The Primetime actually looks like a respectable piece of hardware with a 10.1-inch 1920x1200 LCD, a Snapdragon 625, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 9,020mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

You can get the Primetime on August 25th for $10 per month on a 20-month term. Alternatively, it's $29.99 with a 2-year contract. It supports LTE connectivity, and AT&T would like very much if you'd add it to your plan for an additional $20 per month. AT&T's landing page for the tablet is not currently loading, but give it some time.