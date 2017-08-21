Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

GoDaddy SmartLine 2nd Number

Carrying around a phone for work as well as a phone for personal use can be a pain. It can be even more of a hassle to use the same number for work and play. That is why GoDaddy SmartLine 2nd Number sounds like a solid tool. What it does, is it gives you a way to use a new second work-centric number on your personal device. This way you can keep your work and personal calls separate without the need for multiple devices. Just bear in mind that while the GoDaddy SmartLine 2nd Number app is free to install, you will need a plan for GoDaddy's SmartLine service, which range in price from $3.99 to $9.99 a month.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (requires service subscription)

--

Still using your personal number for business? Your business deserves its own phone number. GoDaddy SmartLine adds a second phone number to your smartphone. That’s right - you can have one phone with two phone numbers. No more giving your personal number for business. Finally, know when a call is for business or personal. SmartLine makes getting a phone number easy – No new equipment to buy. No expensive contracts. No hassle.

HD Wallpapers from WallR

I don't know about you guys, but I tend to have trouble sticking with one wallpaper app. Sure, Google's Wallpapers app is nice, but it is limited in its selection. Then you have all of the apps that use Wallhaven, which are mostly good but can get a bit too samey. This is why I was happy to come across HD Wallpapers from WallR. The app is a pleasure to use with its smooth scrolling and slick transitions, and the wallpaper selection so far has been pretty great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP full app unlock

--

Did you know that an average user checks their device more than 80 times a day? Make each time a real pleasure with beautiful HD wallpapers from WallR. Let your device be a treat to your eyes every-time you check it. Enable WallR’s Automatic Wallpaper Changer and it will keep changing your device wallpaper, automatically. Thus, set up once, and forget.

Style Music

Just like Wallpaper apps, Music apps have no shortage on the Play Store. The thing is, sometimes you come across something that looks slick and you just can't keep your mouth shut about it. This is where Style Music comes into play. You see, while it offers radio streaming and local music library support, it is the presentation that sets it apart. Not only is the general Material Design presentation clean and intuitive, but the fun animations and transitions give you a sense of something that is highly polished.

Monetization: $1.49 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Style Music is a beautifully designed music and radio player for Android™ devices. Moreover, the app is open source. Browse the code at https://github.com/julianostarek/style-music . It aims to enhance your music listening experience with features including:

Beautiful Material Design together with fancy animations & transitions makes you addicted to using the app

Stream from over 50.000 radio stations all across the globe or enjoy any song you want by finding a station that plays it

The app fully supports Google Cast aka Chronmecast Built in - allowing you to stream music up to 24bit FLAC to devices in your WiFi area

A folder browser is provided for those who aren't a friend of the traditional music library approach

Additional metadata will be downloaded for your artists allowing you to stare at their images or study their biographies

Enjoy music with lyrics thanks to Musixmatch FloatingLyrics™ support or use the ones provided in your music tags

The app integrates a stunning now-playing screen and enhanced queue features

Also on board: Light/dark/auto theme; Last.fm scrobbling; Gapless playback and a lot more

ComicBookRealm

ComicBookRealm is an all new app that's built for users of ComicBookRealm.com, a "free online comic book community featuring a comic book price guide database." What it does, is it gives you access to your comic collections listed on CBR.com as well as the site's pricing database. This way you can keep track of what you own, what you still need to purchase, as well as what price you should be buying and selling your comics at. So if you are an avid comic book collector, ComicBookRealm may be precisely what you have been looking for.

Monetization: $14.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Available for the first time ever it is a fully functional native app for your Android device. You have full access to manage your comic collection from your mobile device and take your collection on the go. Also included is the ability to search by barcode. You can create piles, add comics to your collection, sell list and want list and research comics in general with full access to our robust industry leading pricing database. There is just a one time flat fee to cover app development and ongoing support.

If you are a fantasy football fanatic but have yet to find the perfect app, you may want to take a look at this week's new release of Fantasy Football Draft Day 2017. So far reviews have been positive, though it is a good idea to keep in mind that there is currently no support for linking to existing leagues, IDP, and auction leagues. Despite those missing features, Fantasy Football Draft Day 2017 is a competent fantasy football app that most people will find enjoyable.

Monetization: $3.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fantasy Football Draft Day 2017 is the best app to dominate your fantasy football draft. Start with expert rankings tailored to your league’s scoring from the award-winning Fantasy Footballers. Customize your cheat sheets, track each pick, view league rosters, and crush your fantasy football draft.

Daily Blends: Simple Green Smoothies

Unbeknownst to me, but apparently Simple Green Smoothies is something of a trend right now. Not only is there a best-selling book on Amazon, but apparently there is a new Daily Blends: Simple Green Smoothies app. It contains over a 100 recipes for green smoothies, as well as a custom shopping list based on your favorite recipes. You can even filter these recipes by what ingredients you have on hand, which should make creating smoothies all that much easier. So yeah, any fan of SGS should find quite a lot to like here.

Monetization: $14.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

At Simple Green Smoothies, we’re passionate about making healthy habits stick for YOU— and it starts with a good tasting green smoothie w/ real results. Our community of over 1 million strong, has made our signature recipes a daily habit and gotten amazing results. If you're ready to boost your energy, lose weight, eating more veggies, embracing healthy habits and experiencing glowing skin, get the Simple Green Smoothies app.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

FurReal Maker: Proto Max

Android Police coverage: Hasbro's companion app for the FurReal Maker Proto Max robot dog is now on the Play Store

FurReal Maker: Proto Max is a tie-in application that allows you to interface with Hasbro's upcoming FurReal robotic pet toy Proto Max. Sadly it would appear that the Proto Max toy is not yet purchasable. It has a slated release date of October 1st. When the toy is officially released, you will be able to program its behavior with this app so that it responds to your commands and touches in specified ways. Luckily the app is free, so you can start programming these actions today from within the app, all before you get your hands on the robotic toy in October.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Now you can create and code your ultimate pup. Get the most out of the furReal Makers Proto Max robotic pet by downloading the companion app. Using the app along with Proto Max allows you to have a fun coding experience.

Samsung Gallery

Android Police coverage: Samsung Gallery is now available on the Play Store

At this point, it is not unusual to see phone manufacturers releasing their apps onto the Play Store. This is done for convenience reasons, as these apps can now be updated through the Play Store instead of needing to rely on an over the air update. This weeks app that falls into this category is Samsung Gallery. If you own a Samsung device you will already have this app installed, but now you can receive its updates through the Play Store, just like the majority of your other apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Samsung Gallery is the best application for image & video viewing that works for Galaxy users. You can view your image & video with fast and cool way through Samsung Gallery used and recognized in Galaxy smartphone globally, Besides enhanced security helps protect your image & videos in safe, you can enjoy your image & video anywhere through cloud sync with signing in same account, if Samsung Gallery is installed.

DeX Hub for Samsung DeX

Samsung DeX may not be taking the world by storm, but that does not mean people are not using it. For those that are, you may want to check out DeX Hub for Samsung DeX. Essentially this app gives you a plethora of usability tweaks to improve your DeX experience. These range from new keyboard shortcuts to an alternative start menu. If you feel that Samsung has underutilized DeX's features, then you will want to give DeX Hub for Samsung DeX a try today.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Designed for the 'Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+' and the 'DeX Station' dock accessory.

Enhanced input providing us with support for more of our keyboards hotkeys and key combinations to increase our overall productivity everywhere.

True windowed mode enables all apps to work including apps that normally say they require a touch screen or are locked to a phone sized window and providing, true windowed and fullscreen support with no hacks required.

Alternative start menu bringing more of a Desktop-PC like experience to Samsungs DeX. Adding features such as quick search launch (i.e. enter calc and the calculator will quickly launch if it is the only app installed starting with the text 'calc'). Quick access to the devices power button, settings app, Play store app, pictures app, documents folder and file explorer app from the start menus side bar. Supports launch via the 'Meta/Windows' key, or 'Meta+Alt' if you don't want to replace the default start menu.

Disable 'Shift+Space' language switch.

Replace 'Meta+E' (Windows key/cmd key + E) to launch file explorer instead of email.

Customisable auto DeX startup/exit device config changes:

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & HDMI Audio out.

Independant volume profiles for both phone & DeX modes, automatically adjusted whenever you change the volume in each mode.

Custom DeX Startup & Exit sounds are supported.

Brighness reduction and red tint support with quick keyboard shortcuts support to reduce eye-strain quickly and easily without the need to launch any apps.

Device monitor is available to allow you to monitor your devices resource usage, to put our minds at ease that our device's can cope under the pressure that we put on them, and showing any running services that may be using up those system resources.

DeX version info enables you to see when DeX has been updated from within DeX Hub.

IP Flexible Reach

IP Flexible Reach is a client for AT&T IP Flexible Reach customers to make outbound calls from their handheld device while displaying their IP Flexible Reach telephone number as their caller ID. Mainly this is a service intended for business users, so most of you will be hard-pressed to take advantage of this app. But for those of you who do subscribe to the service, then this should be just as useful as GoDaddy app listed at the top of this roundup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (requires service subscription)

--

Users can View their call log history, access their Directory which includes Enterprise and device contacts, and modify call settings which include Call Forwarding Features, Simultaneous Ring and Sequential Ring. Note: The application will only work in conjunction with IP Flexible Reach service from AT&T. IP Flexible Reach integrates with an AT&T server platform for various calling features.

Smart Home Manager

If you are an existing AT&T Internet customer or are looking to switch over to the service, then you may want to give Smart Home Manager a try. Basically, it is a new tool offered by AT&T that gives you a dashboard full of options to manage your WiFi network and all of its connected devices. Sure, it's nothing too groundbreaking, but still useful to AT&T Internet customers all the same.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

We’re giving you more ways to simplify your home Wi-Fi experience with the AT&T Smart Home Manager. As an AT&T Internet customer you can now personalize your home Wi-Fi network from your smart phone, tablet or computer. The tool gives you a dashboard with a complete view of your home Wi-Fi network and lets you easily manage all connected devices from one simple, intuitive interface,

WTF App Of The Week

Depressing Thoughts

As soon as I came across Depressing Thoughts, I thought to myself, what is the point. Life is obviously meaningless, so why should I bother adding a new WTF app to this weeks roundup? But then I installed the app and placed its widget on my home screen. Once I thumbed through a few of its darkly humorous messages I decided that life does indeed have meaning and Depressing Thoughts is the key.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This is humor (black humor) app that let's you read depressing thoughts and laugh at them... or don't . You can even add a widget to your home screen. Fun, isn't it? These depressing thoughts are imported from Twitter account @Time4Depression. Don't be depressed. This is completely free app without ads.

