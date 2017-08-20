It's pretty funny how Exynos-powered Samsung devices used to be considered less developer-friendly, but it's now their Snapdragon counterparts that are getting harder and harder to crack. This was the case with the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge last year, as well as the current Galaxy S8 and S8+. Some talented developers were able to get these locked-down Samsung phones rooted earlier this month. It's now available to the public, and it's (appropriately) called SamPWND.

We first heard about this breakthrough back on August 11th; however, there wasn't a tutorial that could be followed. There is now, and as long as you're not a complete tech illiterate, it's pretty easy to parse. This tutorial focuses on the Galaxy S8+ (G955U and G955U1), but will also work on the Galaxy S8 (G950U and G950U1). It's important to remember that this does not unlock your bootloader, as this is exploit-based. On the plus side, KNOX won't be tripped, so you should be able to keep your warranty as long as your phone's stock software is reflashed before you send it in.

Many thanks go out to the team behind SamPWND, which comprises of XDA users elliwigy, Harry44, akiraO1, BotsOne, and GSMCHEN. If you have a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S8 or S8+ and would like to root it, check the source link below for the XDA thread.