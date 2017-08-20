Amazon makes some pretty great hardware these days, from Alexa-powered smart speakers to the cheap-but-still-pretty-good Fire tablets. Most of Amazon's hardware lineup is currently on sale, with notable deals including the Echo for $99 ($80 off) and the Fire 7 tablet with special offers for $39.99 ($10 off).

The Amazon Echo probably doesn't need an introduction, but if you live under a rock, it's a smart speaker with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It's currently $80 off, and the more-durable Amazon Tap is $30 off. The Echo Dot is sadly only $5 off, but if it makes you feel better, everyone who nabbed a free Echo Dot on Friday is not actually getting it.

Amazon's Fire tablets are included in the sale. All of them run the company's fork of Android 5.0, called Fire OS, but you can install the Google Play Store without too much trouble. You can find all the products below.