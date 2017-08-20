It's taking a while, but Google is delivering on its promise to add the Play Store to all Chromebooks made in 2017 and beyond. Over a dozen models received Android app support this summer, but only in the Chrome OS Beta Channel. Three more models now have the Play Store in Chrome OS Stable, meaning owners don't have to switch to a less-stable version of Chrome OS to use Android apps.

The models include the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, Dell Chromebook 3189, Lenovo Chromebook N22, and Lenovo IdeaPad N42 Chromebook. I'm especially excited about the Flip C302, as I own one and have been using Android apps on the Beta branch for a few months. The other three models are primarily sold to schools, and being able to run Android apps will definitely make them more appealing for educational use.

If you've been using Android apps on any of these models on the Beta branch, you can easily switch back to Stable. But keep in mind that this will wipe all local data.