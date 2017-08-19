One of the (many) obstacles to higher adoption of smart home technology is the expense. Back in March, Bloomberg reported that Nest was developing a sub-$200 smart thermostat. A recent tweet from Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, may show the new device.

I might just move on from phones altogether... pic.twitter.com/6WyLEeUD6A — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017

Bloomberg initially said that the cheaper Nest thermostat would drop the metal edges and contain lower-end parts to keep the costs low. The leaked image certainly seems to match that description, with what appears to be a plastic face.

The new model is expected to be released sometime next year. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of this design, but the finished product could end up looking a bit different.