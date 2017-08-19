T-Mobile is no stranger to "buy one, get one" promotions. In fact, the Bellevue-based company has even run one that included the LG G6 and V20 before. This latest one, then, will probably be pretty familiar to those of you who've seen a T-Mobile BOGO in action before.

Here's how it works: purchase an LG G6 or LG V20 through an Equipment Installment Plan (or EIP for short), then add a line and purchase another G6 or V20. The G6 goes for $20 down and $20/month for 24 months ($500 total), and the V20 $0 down and $20/month for 24 months ($480 total). You'll get mailed the $500 (or $480 for the V20) Mastercard rebate within eight weeks of registering via T-Mobile's Promotions Hub.

The G6 has the advantage of a faster chipset, a nicer design, and wireless charging, but the V20 has a removable battery and a larger screen on its side. It's up to you to decide which device better suits your needs. A promotion period isn't listed aside from the standard "available for a limited time," so we're unsure when exactly this deal will end.