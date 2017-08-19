T-Mobile is no stranger to "buy one, get one" promotions. In fact, the Bellevue-based company has even run one that included the LG G6 and V20 before. This latest one, then, will probably be pretty familiar to those of you who've seen a T-Mobile BOGO in action before.
Here's how it works: purchase an LG G6 or LG V20 through an Equipment Installment Plan (or EIP for short), then add a line and purchase another G6 or V20. The G6 goes for $20 down and $20/month for 24 months ($500 total), and the V20 $0 down and $20/month for 24 months ($480 total). You'll get mailed the $500 (or $480 for the V20) Mastercard rebate within eight weeks of registering via T-Mobile's Promotions Hub.
The G6 has the advantage of a faster chipset, a nicer design, and wireless charging, but the V20 has a removable battery and a larger screen on its side. It's up to you to decide which device better suits your needs. A promotion period isn't listed aside from the standard "available for a limited time," so we're unsure when exactly this deal will end.
Press Release
Sweet Summertime Savings on LG G6 and V20 at T-Mobile
Bellevue, Washington — August 18, 2017 — The days may be getting shorter but the deals aren’t stopping at T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is back at it again to hook you up with another sweet summertime deal – this time for the latest LG smartphones. Now, and only for a limited time, you can pick up an LG G6 or V20 on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, and when you add a line, you’ll get another sleek LG G6 or V20 FREE after rebate. Save up to $500 and pick up two new LG phones - that’s up to $500 you can use to savor the rest of summer with cool beverages and sweet treats!
The LG G6 is available at T-Mobile for $20 down and $20 a month (FRP: $500) in Ice Platinum and Black, and the LG V20 is available for $0 down and $20 a month (FRP: $480) in Titan. To get your rebate, register on the T-Mobile Promotions Hub and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® of up to $500 in the mail.
So sit back, relax and enjoy the rest of summer knowing T-Mobile’s got you covered with great deals on the latest LG smartphones. This offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry over to T-Mobile.com or the nearest participating store for more info!
Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. For well qualified customers. 24-month financing agreements on both devices required. 0% APR. Full tax on pre-rebate price due at sale. Rebate on device with lower or same price via Prepaid MasterCard© Card, issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks.
# # #
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
[email protected]
