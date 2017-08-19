The Android tablet market mostly consists of sub-$100 models usually found at your local Walmart or Target. High-end Android tablets are few and far between, with one of them being the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Now you can buy it for $489 from Woot, a $110 savings over the $599 MSRP.

The Tab S3 has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The display is a 9.7-inch 1536x2048 AMOLED panel, with support for an S-Pen stylus (which is included in the box). As for software, it runs Samsung's skinned version of Android 7.0.

If you read our review, you'll know the Tab S3 is a pretty good device, but the original $599 price was too much. The $489 price is much more reasonable, and Woot is even throwing in $20 of Play Store credit to sweeten the deal. You can buy it at the source link below.