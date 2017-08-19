Motorola's high-end phones haven't been my favorite devices for the last few years, but the budget lineup is fantastic. In fact, the Moto G5 Plus is probably the best phone you can get in its price range. It's even better if you have the version with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, but that's usually too spendy at $300. Today, it's about $60 cheaper—just $239.99, which is only $10 more than the base model.

The Moto G5 Plus has a Snapdragon 625, a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD, a 12MP camera, and an excellent build of Android without a bunch of crapware. This phone is also unlocked for use on almost any mobile network, even Sprint and Verizon. The model on sale doubles the RAM and storage of the base model to 64GB and 4GB, respectively. The other specs remain unchanged.

This deal is available at Amazon (the ad-free version) and Best Buy, but I wouldn't be surprised to see other retailers lower prices to match. You can get either gold or gray from best Buy at this price, but on Amazon only the gray is on sale. The small $10 price increase over the base model makes this an easy sell. If you need an unlocked budget phone, grab this one before the sale ends.