You might be forgiven for overlooking the existence of a phone in the image above. The telltale sheen of curved glass coupled with the tiny bottom bezel are pretty much the only things that give it away. If you do spot it, this might just be your first look at Xiaomi's new Mi Mix 2.

Never before have I been so upset to know that a phone probably won't get support for US frequencies. The Original Mi Mix was one of the first phones to get the recent bezel-craze started. If you dug the look of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the LG G6, the odds are that the Mi Mix is at least partially responsible for that trend. And Philippe Starck, as one of the designers involved in making the original Mi Mix, is also responsible.



Even less Posted by Starck on Thursday, August 17, 2017

The above video was posted to the designer's Facebook page late last night and shows off the phone from every beautiful angle. This is the first we've seen about the follow-up to the Mi Mix, but apart from the beautiful design, we don't know too much about it. Specs remain a mystery.

The original Mi Mix was no slouch, powered as it was by a Snapdragon 821, with a 2040x1080 IPS display, a ceramic body, and both 4GB/128GB and 6GB/256GB SKUs. Unfortunately, the biggest drawback for the original phone was the restrictive frequency support, which prevented those of us in the US from enjoying it too much. It's almost guaranteed not to happen, but I really, really wish Xiaomi would consider bringing the Mi Mix 2 to the US.