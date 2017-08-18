Back in April, Comcast announced that it was entering the wireless game with Xfinity Mobile. It promised "a new kind of network" and the plans actually weren't too bad, with $12 per GB, a $45 unlimited tariff, and discounts for Xfinity home internet customers paying for the more expensive packages. 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots are also accessible, helping to keep cellular data costs down. Xfinity Mobile has now been rolled out across all of Comcast's service areas.

With a combination of redesigned retail stores and the Xfinity Mobile website, Comcast is now ready to put all its might behind the fledgling network and drum up new customers. The company is claiming that customers could save 30 percent on their wireless bills by switching to Xfinity. The offer of unlimited talk and text for up to five lines with no line access fees goes some way to back the claim up. Family members can mix and match between by-the-gig or unlimited plans, too. Xfinity Mobile is using Verizon's network, meaning it can also boast America's largest 4G LTE network.

There are only 5 Android phones offered by Xfinity Mobile at present. They are Samsung's current flagships, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, last year's S7 and S7 edge, plus network exclusive budget model, the LG X Charge. Of course, a range of iPhones is also available, with all devices subject to 24 monthly installments or a one-off payment of the full retail price.

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a timeline for introducing a bring-your-own-device plan, which many people are clamoring for. Check out the Xfinity Mobile website to find a local store or read more information.