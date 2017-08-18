Today it has been revealed that Android O, the next major version of Google's operating system, will be "touching down" (and likely shown off) on August 21st at 2:40 PM ET via a livestreamed event from New York City. The wait is nearly over. In just a few more days those of us with supported devices might even be enjoying the latest and greatest release of Android. But at a minimum, we should know a lot more about it.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, "most likely on the 21st itself." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

As our name might suggest, Android is sort of our raison d'être here at Android Police. And while we had a good idea that the 21st was an important date, this is the first official confirmation we've had that Google has something planned for the day. Unfortunately, we don't quite know if "touching down" means an official release or just an announcement. We'll have to see.

According to one source whose information I cannot verify, Android O will receive a name on the day of the solar eclipse (August 21st). — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

Along with the upcoming release, Google's page also has links to the NASA livestream, giving us a good way to spend some time before the event itself kicks off. I'll be out in the mountains of Tennessee watching the eclipse, myself. So, unfortunately, I'll probably miss out on the Android festivities (barring a good LTE signal), but you can trust our coverage of the release to be impeccable, as always.