The developer behind the mobile franchises like Batman and Game of Thrones, as well as the popular Minecraft: Story Mode, has just announced a huge sale to help with those back-to-school blues. Telltale has produced some great mobile gaming experiences, and aside from those already mentioned, the sale also includes games like The Wolf Among Us, Guardian's of the Galaxy, and several from the Walking Dead series.

You can get the first episode of each for free, and the rest of them are currently half price through the season pass IAP. Here's the full list of what's on offer on Android (Disclaimer: iOS versions are available too):

The sale will be live until the end of August, at which point the games will return to their previous prices. The sale isn't specific to the US versions, either, so if the games are available in your country you'll get the same discounts. Be sure that the games are compatible with your device before making a purchase. There are some great titles in the list, so I'd recommend you give them a try, especially if you've previously wanted to but have been put off by the prices.