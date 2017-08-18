Article Contents
Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for me to give you the final app sales list for the week. There's a few goodies below (in bold), plus the huge Telltale Games sale. And before you go, be sure to head back to Wednesday's post, too.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 1 day left
- Apprendre l'Anglais $4.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Knots 3D $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Crank Cycling Computer Pro BLE $24.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Pregnancy Food Guide PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Infinity Loop Premium $1.49 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Cube.IO Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dead Forest | Horror | Full $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dungeon Survivor $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- oO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Explore Daniel's Neighborhood $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Treisia Story PLUS $5.00 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Zombie Raid: Survival $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Evergreen $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- AMETAL Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Rebel Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- ROYCE Poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Titan Silver Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Blue Rebel HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Profile Analyser Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Pencil Sketch Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Remote for PowerPoint PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Monk $1.62 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Fakebook Pro: Real Book and PDF Sheet Music Reader $2.98 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Multi Mount SD-Card $1.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- Yoga (Offline) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Escape games : RoomBreaker $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Paranormal Territory $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Preschoolers ABC Playground $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Lost Lands 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Ra² $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Beach Picnic $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Beauty Contest $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Beauty Spa Saloon $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Car wash fix & drive $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Cinema $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Dance School $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Daycare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Fire station Rescue $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Grandparents $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Hospital $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Hotel $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Preschool $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : School $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Stores $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Town : Wedding $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Siralim 2 (Roguelike RPG Game) $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Survival Island 3D PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Survival Island 2 PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Tibetan Quest: Beyond the World's End (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Witness $19.99 -> $13.60; Time left not specified
- Telltale Games sale - End of the month
Icon packs & customization
- Clock Widget Ark $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- GO Locker theme Black Cobra $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- [substratum] OrangeKitten PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Black Red HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Future ctOS - UCCW skin/theme $1.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Luna VIP Betting Tips $99.90 -> $49.90; 6 days left (um....)
- Unlock With WiFi $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified (why, though)
