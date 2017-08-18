Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend is nigh upon us, which means that it's time for me to give you the final app sales list for the week. There's a few goodies below (in bold), plus the huge Telltale Games sale. And before you go, be sure to head back to Wednesday's post, too.

Free

Apps

  1. Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Apprendre l'Anglais $4.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Knots 3D $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Crank Cycling Computer Pro BLE $24.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Pregnancy Food Guide PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Games

  1. Infinity Loop Premium $1.49 -> Free; 5 hours left
  2. Cube.IO Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Dead Forest | Horror | Full $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Dungeon Survivor $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. oO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Explore Daniel's Neighborhood $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Treisia Story PLUS $5.00 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Zombie Raid: Survival $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Next Launcher Theme Evergreen $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. AMETAL Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Rebel Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. ROYCE Poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Titan Silver Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Blue Rebel HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Profile Analyser Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  2. Pencil Sketch Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Remote for PowerPoint PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Monk $1.62 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. Fakebook Pro: Real Book and PDF Sheet Music Reader $2.98 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  7. Multi Mount SD-Card $1.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  8. SkySafari 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  9. SkySafari 5 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  10. Yoga (Offline) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Escape games : RoomBreaker $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  2. Paranormal Territory $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. Preschoolers ABC Playground $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Lost Lands 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  5. Ra² $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. My Town : Beach Picnic $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. My Town : Beauty Contest $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. My Town : Beauty Spa Saloon $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. My Town : Car wash fix & drive $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. My Town : Cinema $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. My Town : Dance School $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. My Town : Daycare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. My Town : Fire station Rescue $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  15. My Town : Grandparents $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  16. My Town : Hospital $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  17. My Town : Hotel $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  18. My Town : Preschool $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  19. My Town : School $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  20. My Town : Stores $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  21. My Town : Wedding $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  22. Siralim 2 (Roguelike RPG Game) $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  23. Survival Island 3D PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  24. Survival Island 2 PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  25. Tibetan Quest: Beyond the World's End (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  26. Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  27. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  28. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  29. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  30. The Witness $19.99 -> $13.60; Time left not specified
  31. Telltale Games sale - End of the month

Icon packs & customization

  1. Clock Widget Ark $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. GO Locker theme Black Cobra $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. [substratum] OrangeKitten PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Black Red HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Future ctOS - UCCW skin/theme $1.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

  Luna VIP Betting Tips $99.90 -> $49.90; 6 days left
  Unlock With WiFi $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified