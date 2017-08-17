YouTube TV continues to grow. Ever since it was announced, the live television service has expanded further across the U.S. Today, 14 new markets (which altogether cover a ton of people) will have a chance to hop on board the steadily increasing expansion, according to Google's support page.

Check out the full list below:

  1. Baltimore
  2. Boston
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Columbus
  5. Jacksonville
  6. Las Vegas
  7. Louisville
  8. Memphis
  9. Nashville
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. San Antonio
  12. Seattle
  13. Tampa
  14. West Palm Beach

This covers a ton of people, which is good news for Google. If you haven't yet, or need a refresher, be sure to check out Ryan's hands-on with YouTube TV. I'm certainly glad to see such a rapid increase in customer coverage in the six months since the service was announced. Maybe my area will be covered next...