YouTube TV continues to grow. Ever since it was announced, the live television service has expanded further across the U.S. Today, 14 new markets (which altogether cover a ton of people) will have a chance to hop on board the steadily increasing expansion, according to Google's support page.

Check out the full list below:

Baltimore Boston Cincinnati Columbus Jacksonville Las Vegas Louisville Memphis Nashville Pittsburgh San Antonio Seattle Tampa West Palm Beach

This covers a ton of people, which is good news for Google. If you haven't yet, or need a refresher, be sure to check out Ryan's hands-on with YouTube TV. I'm certainly glad to see such a rapid increase in customer coverage in the six months since the service was announced. Maybe my area will be covered next...