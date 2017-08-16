MoviePass is a service that allows cinema fans to go to as many films as they want at most any theater. While a tempting offer, it used to cost $50/month, which was not accessible to all moviegoers. However, the company has announced via its blog that it is implementing a new, universal unlimited subscription plan for just $9.95 per month.

For a fifth of the original price, you get all of the same benefits. I am not sure if the subscription has included this before or not, but MoviePass states that this plan does not include "premium" experiences like 3D and IMAX.

Whatever the reason, this much lower monthly price is great news for all movie fans out there. A MoviePass subscription is cancelable at any time, and current subscribers will notice the new cost on their next billing cycle. There is a concern about customer data with this new plan, as you can see in this Reddit comment thread.