Sony's Android Auto head units are pretty popular around these parts. And that's for good reason, they present an excellent value for those interested in adding the hardware Android Auto experience to their car. Fortunately for Sony fans everywhere, the company has just announced a new product for its Android Auto lineup, the XAV-AX200.

So far we don't have any pricing information or images of what the new model looks like. But if it lives up to the standards set by Sony's first Android Auto head unit, the XAV-AX100, then odds are you won't be disappointed. It's even billed as an "enhancement" to the previous model.

Specs for the XAV-AX200 include a 6.4" touchscreen with the obvious support for Android Auto, as well as Apple CarPlay. It also includes a built-in DVD Player (what year is it?), input for 3 external cameras, support for SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. More technical specs include 4V pre-out, 10Wx4 RMS/55Wx4 max output, Sony's "EXTRA BASS" sauce, a 10-band EQ, FLAC compatibility over USB, and configurable steering wheel remote input.

Sony's previous model, the XAV-AX100.

Most of those specs look to be pretty similar to the AX100, but the press release published lacks some significant details such as screen resolution and precise versions for things like Bluetooth. To be sure, we don't even know what it looks like yet. Sony did not include any images with the recent press release, so it could be an entirely new design. But with what we have on paper, the only real difference seems to be the DVD Player. So unless you're hankering to watch movies on your head unit, the older model might be a better value.

If I had a garage to use, or if I drove my car enough to merit an upgrade, I might want to grab one of these, myself. But until Sony announces a date for retail availability, we'll all be waiting. Right now the only dates set for North America are "by the end of the year."