Schlage Announces AndroidÔ Phone Compatibility

and New Companion Wi-Fi Adapter for Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt

Solution Puts Control in Android™ and iPhoneÒ Users’ Fingertips to Access Their Smart Locks From Anywhere

Carmel, Ind. (Aug. 15, 2017) – Schlage®, a brand of Allegion® that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for more than 95 years, today announced its Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt now has Android™ smartphone compatibility. Schlage is also introducing the Schlage Sense™ Wi-Fi Adapter, a simple wall plug-in that provides Android™ and Apple users access to their locks remotely.

With this update, consumers with an Android™ phone can now use the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt. Additionally, consumers can add the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter (sold separately) to their home Wi-Fi networks to control their Schlage Sense from anywhere on their Android™ phone or Apple devices. The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter offers remote access to both iOS and Android™ smartphone users through the Schlage Sense app.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is easy to set up and use thanks to the dedicated, free app, which is available to Android™ phone users through the Google Play store and Apple users through the App Store. With no connection to an existing home automation system or monthly subscription charge, the free app allows you to:

Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock’s touchscreen.

Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you want them to.

Use the Wi-Fi Adapter to check on the lock’s status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked. The Wi-Fi Adapter will also send push notifications when the lock is used.

View past activity to see which codes have been used and when.

Update settings and check battery life.

“The No.1 customer question we have received regarding the Schlage Sense lock since its launch has been, ‘when are you going to offer Android™ phone compatibility?’” said Chris Sutton, Electronics Business Leader at Schlage. “We also wanted to provide a solution, like the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, that would allow a homeowner to connect to their lock remotely without having a smart home platform. We are excited to offer compatibility to a wider range of users looking to incorporate smart products into their homes.”

The experts at Schlage have been creating innovative smart locks since 2009, designed to blend seamlessly with the décor and style of any home. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is available in two of the brand’s most popular styles, traditional Camelot and contemporary Century, as well as a variety of finishes including Matte Black, Satin Nickel and Aged Bronze to suite with Schlage interior door hardware and complete the look throughout the home.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is now available for $229 MSRP in select Apple, Lowe’s and Home Depot stores and on HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Build.com and Apple.com. The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter is available atTHD.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com and Build.com for $69.99 MSRP. For more information on the Schlage Sense lock, visitwww.schlage.com.

